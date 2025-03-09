Op-Ed: The Geopolitical Motive Behind Puntland’s Accusations

By: ENG.ABDI ALI BARKHAD
Puntland’s accusations against the Somaliland government—alleging that it harbours and supports Daesh terrorists—are entirely unfounded and starkly misaligned with the realities on the ground.
The international community, along with neighbouring nations, possesses a thorough and nuanced understanding of the intricate dynamics at play within Somaliland. Recently, intelligence agents from both the United States and the United Kingdom have significantly deepened their engagement with Somaliland’s security framework.
They collaborate closely with security forces, empowering cooperation to maintain stability and effectively counter any potential threats. The question arises: who will challenge the misleading narrative propagated by Puntland? It is well recognised among security analysts that the primary entry points for extremist groups, such as Daesh (ISIS), are strategically located along the extensive coastal waters of Puntland.
This geographical reality presents a substantial security dilemma, as these vulnerable points can be exploited by extremist factions seeking to gain a foothold in the region. In stark contrast, Somaliland has developed a strong military framework that operates independently of clan dynamics. Rather than relying on tribal loyalties, Somaliland has cultivated a disciplined and professional military organisation that functions under the centralised authority of the government. This structured military oversight enhances operational effectiveness and reinforces the unity of command, which is critical in maintaining security and stability. As a result,
Somaliland has been able to assert control over its territory and safeguard its borders, ensuring a higher degree of security than its Puntland counterpart. We encourage Puntland to take the initiative to encourage a more constructive dialogue and engage in a meaningful discourse that addresses the underlying issues at hand. It is important to acknowledge that the persistence of this narrative is unlikely to diminish shortly. The intricate complexities of regional security and the evolving political dynamics necessitate a collaborative approach to dialogue. By working together, we can uncover solutions that promote stability, mutual understanding, and long-term peace in the region.
The unfounded nature of Puntland’s accusations against Somaliland underscores the region’s well-established security framework. The presence of intelligence cooperation with the U.S. and U.K. further strengthens Somaliland’s position as a stable entity actively working to counter extremist threats.
Puntland’s allegations may stem from internal challenges it faces in securing its vast coastline, which has long been a known entry point for terrorist groups, including Daesh (ISIS). Security analysts have documented the fact that these groups operate in remote and poorly governed coastal areas of Puntland. By attempting to shift blame onto Somaliland, Puntland may be deflecting from its own security vulnerabilities.
The Somaliland’s military structure is well established. Unlike Puntland, where clan loyalties often influence security operations, Somaliland maintains a centralized and professional military force. This organizational advantage has allowed it to maintain territorial control and ensure a more effective security apparatus.
Puntland’s allegations that Somaliland harbors and supports Daesh (ISIS) terrorists are not only unfounded but appear to be part of a broader strategy to deflect attention from its own security failures. These claims lack credible evidence and contradict the realities observed by international security agencies operating in the region.
Over the past decade, Somaliland has strengthened its security cooperation with major international partners, particularly the United States, Ethiopia and the United Kingdom. Intelligence agents from these nations are deeply involved in assisting Somaliland’s security apparatus, providing training, logistical support, and intelligence-sharing mechanisms. This partnership is particularly focused on:
-
Counterterrorism Operations:
-
Somaliland’s intelligence services work closely with international partners to track and dismantle extremist networks.
-
There have been no credible reports from Western intelligence agencies linking Somaliland to Daesh or any other terrorist group.
-
Border and Maritime Security:
-
Unlike Puntland, which has a long and porous coastline with minimal enforcement, Somaliland maintains a more controlled maritime security presence, reducing the likelihood of extremist infiltration.
-
The presence of Berbera Port, which is under increasing international scrutiny due to its economic importance, further reinforces Somaliland’s commitment to preventing illicit activities.
The Reality of Terrorist Activity in Puntland
Security experts have long pointed out that Puntland itself is the primary entry point for terrorist groups in the region. This is due to several key factors:
-
Strategic Coastal Access:
-
Puntland’s long, unsecured coastline provides ideal conditions for smuggling operations, arms trafficking, and extremist infiltration.
-
Ports such as Bosaso have been flagged as key transit points for foreign fighters and illicit goods.
-
Puntland’s security forces are fragmented along clan lines, making them less effective in maintaining control over remote areas.
-
Unlike Somaliland, where no significant Daesh activity has been reported, Puntland has experienced multiple attacks and insurgencies linked to Daesh affiliates.
-
In 2015, Daesh officially declared its presence in Puntland, establishing training camps in the Galgala Mountains.
-
Multiple U.S. drone strikes and Somali government operations have targeted Daesh cells inside Puntland, further solidifying its reputation as a hotspot for extremism.
The Geopolitical Motive Behind Puntland’s Accusations
The timing and nature of Puntland’s claims against Somaliland suggest that they are politically motivated rather than based on security realities. Several factors may explain why Puntland is pushing this narrative:
-
Puntland is facing internal political and security crises, including tensions with the Somalia Federal Government and clan-based disputes.
-
By accusing Somaliland, Puntland may be attempting to divert attention from its own security failures.
-
Puntland’s leaders may be seeking increased military aid from foreign partners by exaggerating the threat of terrorism in the region.
-
By painting Somaliland as a security risk, Puntland hopes to position itself as a key counterterrorism partner for Western governments.
-
Somaliland is actively seeking diplomatic recognition as an independent state.
-
By linking Somaliland to terrorism, Puntland may be trying to sabotage these efforts and reinforce Somalia’s narrative that Somaliland is unstable.
All in all
Countering Puntland’s Misinformation
To effectively respond to these allegations, Somaliland’s government must take proactive measures: