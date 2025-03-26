Kenya officially recognizes Kosovo’s independence: Kosovan president

Kenya officially recognized Kosovo’s independence, the Kosovan president confirmed Wednesday.
Vjosa Osmani said on Facebook that Kosovo welcomes the decision by Kenya to recognize Kosovo’s independence and statehood, following a statement by Kenyan President William Ruto that was sent to the Kosovan Presidency.
“This recognition is a testimony of the ongoing support for the right of the people of Kosovo to freedom, independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity,” she said.
Expressing gratitude to Ruto for “this fair and important decision,” Osmani thanked Behgjet Pacolli, the former Kosovan president and former foreign minister, who announced the recognition by Nairobi.
“One of the most important countries in Africa” officially recognized Kosovo, said Pacolli.
“This recognition is not just a declaration – it is a great victory for the state of Kosovo, it is the voice of our freedom that is heard deep in the heart of Africa,” he said on Facebook.
Pacolli urged Pristina to “immediately” establish diplomatic relations with Kenya and open a joint embassy with Albania in Nairobi.
He thanked Albanian President Bajram Begaj and Prime Minister Edi Rama for their “state support.”
Kosovo declared independence in 2008 — recognized by the US, Türkiye and more than 100 countries — but it has never been recognized by Serbia, which still sees Kosovo as its land.
Kosovo is mostly ethnic Albanian, but its largest minority is Serb, especially in the north.
