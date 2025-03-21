Berbera’s Tuna Industry Expands to Meet Ethiopia’s Growing Fish Demand

Berbera, a historic port city on Somaliland’s Gulf of Aden coastline, is emerging as a significant hub in the regional seafood industry. Home to some of the finest tuna stocks in the world, the city is positioning itself as a key supplier to both regional and global markets.
At the forefront of this development is Somtuna Fishing Company, a subsidiary of the Dahabshil Group. Founded by entrepreneurs with deep knowledge of both Somali and international markets, the company has established itself as a leader in canned tuna production, fish processing, and seafood exports. Its operations adhere to international food safety standards, ensuring high-quality products at every stage of the value chain.
Somtuna’s state-of-the-art processing facility in Berbera is equipped with modern technology to maintain premium quality and efficiency. The factory has also provided employment for hundreds of young people, boosting the local economy and supporting supply chains that include fishermen, logistics providers, and transport networks.
Photo: Berbera Tuna Fish on supermarket shelves in Ethiopia photo credit X account @freshben2022
A recent sighting of Berbera Tuna Fish on supermarket shelves in Ethiopia underscores Somaliland’s growing role as a seafood supplier to its landlocked neighbor. The increasing availability of Berbera’s canned tuna in Ethiopia is a sign of deepening trade ties between the two economies, as Ethiopian consumers turn to Somaliland for high-quality seafood products.
Berbera’s Role in Ethiopia’s Expanding Seafood Market
Ethiopia, with a population of over 120 million, is witnessing a growing demand for seafood, driven by a shift towards protein-rich diets. For Somaliland’s fishing industry, this represents a lucrative opportunity.
Somtuna is well-positioned to meet Ethiopia’s seafood needs, supplying hotels, restaurants, and households with a steady flow of high-quality fish. Berbera’s proximity to Ethiopia, coupled with efficient logistics and trade agreements, has made it a natural hub for seafood exports.
As global fish consumption continues to rise, Somaliland’s fishing industry is poised for further expansion. Investment in sustainable fishing practices, modern techniques, and international trade partnerships will be crucial in strengthening Berbera’s position as a major player in the seafood market. With companies like Somtuna leading the way, Somaliland is not only catering to Ethiopia’s rising demand for fish but also carving out a place for itself on the global stage.
