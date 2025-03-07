Ethiopian airstrikes hit Al-Shabaab targets in Somalia

Ethiopia’s air force carried out airstrikes targeting Al-Shabaab militants in Somalia’s Middle Shabelle region, a key battleground in the fight against the militant group, Somalia’s defense minister confirmed Friday.
The Defense Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nuur said the Ethiopian strikes, which involved missiles launched at Al-Shabaab strongholds, were coordinated with the Federal Government of Somalia. “No airstrikes can take place in Somalia without the government’s knowledge,” he emphasized, though he did not disclose any casualties or damage from the operation.
The minister highlighted the growing security cooperation between Somalia and Ethiopia, pointing to the Ankara agreement as a framework for their joint efforts against AI-Shabaab. The strikes mark Ethiopia’s first known aerial operation in the region in recent years, following Somalia’s recent approval for Ethiopian forces to join the African Union Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).
The operation comes amid an intensified offensive against Al-Shabaab, with Somali forces, supported by foreign troops, escalating attacks in Middle Shabelle and Hiiraan regions during the holy month of Ramadan.
The Middle Shabelle region has long been a hotspot for clashes between Al-Shabaab and government forces backed by African Union troops. In 2021, fighting in the region’s Biya-cadde area left several dead and wounded, with AU forces using artillery to repel a militant attack, according to local reports at the time.
More recently, the U.S. has maintained a level-four travel advisory for Somalia, warning of potential attacks on public spaces, including airports, as the country grapples with terrorism, crime, and kidnapping risks.
Ethiopia’s involvement follows a thaw in relations with Somalia after months of tension, cemented by the Ankara agreement and a military cooperation deal. Last month, Somalia allowed Ethiopia to participate in AUSSOM, a move seen as critical to sustaining gains against AI-Shabaab as the African Union mission transitions.
Military leaders from both nations met in Mogadishu in February, agreeing to strengthen joint operations and support Somalia’s security forces in taking full control of the country’s defenses.
Meanwhile, the Somali police commander chaired a meeting this week to enhance security in Mogadishu during Ramadan, urging citizens to collaborate with authorities to counter Al-Shabaab threats. The federal government also banned weapons and military vehicles at Aden Adde International Airport, citing U.S. intelligence of a possible attack.