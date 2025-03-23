Dahabshiil backs clean water access on World Water Day

Dahabshiil, one of the Horn of Africa’s largest financial services providers, has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling water scarcity as part of its broader social impact work.
Marking World Water Day on 22 March, CEO Abdirashid Duale visited drought-hit communities to highlight the company’s efforts in improving access to clean and safe water. “Access to clean water is fundamental to health and dignity,” he said. “On World Water Day, we are reminded of the urgent need to support communities where this basic necessity remains a daily struggle.”
Dahabshiil has long invested in water infrastructure across the region, ranging from emergency drought relief to more sustainable, community-led projects.
World Water Day, observed annually since 1993, is a UN initiative drawing attention to the 2.2 billion people globally who still lack access to safe drinking water. It serves as a call to action for governments, private sector actors, and humanitarian agencies to address the crisis with urgency and long-term solutions.
Duale said the company’s work is rooted in a belief that water is not only a basic human right but a foundation for public health and economic development. “We are committed to playing our part through sustainable initiatives that make a real difference.”
With climate change intensifying water shortages across East Africa, Dahabshiil’s involvement reflects a growing recognition that businesses have a role to play in supporting resilience and recovery.
