China Has No Right to Dictate Our Relationships: Somaliland FM

Hargeisa, Somaliland – Somaliland’s Foreign Minister, Abdirahman Dahir Aden, has firmly rejected China’s attempts to pressure Somaliland over its foreign relations, emphasizing that Beijing has no authority to dictate Somaliland’s diplomatic engagements.
“China has no right to dictate who we have relationships with, just as we have no right to dictate theirs,” the minister stated, reaffirming Somaliland’s commitment to an independent foreign policy.
His remarks come amid increasing pressure from China, with Chinese Ambassador to Somalia, Wang Yi, announcing that Beijing has taken unspecified “countermeasures” against Somaliland. Additionally, China has reaffirmed its support for Somalia in “safeguarding its sovereignty,”.
Taiwan Responds to China’s Sovereignty Claims
Amid these tensions, the Taiwan Representative Office in Somaliland issued a strong statement rejecting China’s sovereignty claims over Taiwan and reaffirming its growing partnership with Somaliland.
The statement declaredunequivocally that “neither Taiwannor China is subordinate to the other, and China has never governed Taiwan for a second.” It condemned Beijing’s claims as “false” and “ignoring fundamental truth,” while highlighting the recent support from G7 foreign ministers, who have opposed any unilateral attempts to alter the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.
Taiwan and Somaliland have continued to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties, with Taiwan providing development aid, medical assistance, and investment in key sectors. Despite China’s attempts to pressure both entities, their partnership remains firm, symbolizing a shared commitment to self-determination and sovereignty.