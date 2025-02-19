UK drives green growth by connecting millions to electricity across Africa

Millions more people across Africa will have access to clean power thanks to UK investment, Africa Minister Lord Collins has announced.
This comes as UK Special Representative for Climate Rachel Kyte attends the Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit in 27 January in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania.
The UK is one of the largest investors in clean energy in Africa and is working in partnership to support the Mission 300 initiative, which aims to expand electricity access to 300 million people in Africa by 2030. Half of Africa’s population – 600 million people – lack vital access to electricity.
Lord Collins is announcing a £5.3 million new deal between British International Investment (BII), the UK’s development finance institution, and UK cleantech firm MOPO.
This investment will enable MOPO to expand its pay-per-use battery rental operations in the DRC where over 80% of the population lack access to electricity. It demonstrates how UK companies are unlocking new opportunities for growth and positive impact that the clean energy transition has to offer in the UK and beyond.
Lord Collins will also announce new UK support of £8.5 million towards the African Development Bank’s Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA) to build on existing efforts between the UK and African partners to connect millions of people across the continent with clean, reliable power.
Today’s announcement will unlock private sector investment in renewable energy projects including clean cooking and energy efficiency.
The support, which will be delivered as part of the UK’s Africa Regional Climate and Nature Programme (ARCAN), will accelerate renewable energy adoption and improve energy efficiency, developing solar-powered mini-grids in rural communities and providing technical assistance for large-scale renewable energy projects.
Minister for Africa Lord Collins of Highbury said:
“The UK has set a landmark goal to be the first major economy to deliver clean power by 2030, and through our Plan for Change we’ll harness technology to transform the UK into a clean energy superpower. We want to leverage this ambition with our African partners to power green growth, eradicate poverty and tackle climate change.
Connecting the continent to clean, reliable energy is vital, and UK support is helping ensure millions are getting the access they need to prosper through planet-friendly solutions. This will also allow us to deepen our partnerships across Africa, sharing expertise, finance and innovation.”Minister for Africa Lord Collins
These announcements from Lord Collins show how the UK Government is delivering on the Plan for Change, which will transform the UK into a clean energy superpower, cutting bills and guaranteeing our energy independence, while championing clean technology innovation overseas and generating opportunities for investment and jobs in British businesses.
Speaking at the summit, the UK’s Special Representative on Climate, Rachel Kyte, said:
At the summit, the UK’s Special Representative for Climate will set out how the UK is deepening our partnerships with African nations and multilateral institutions to fuel the clean energy revolution and stimulate growth whilst tackling the climate emergency.
Leslie Maasdorp, BII CEO said:
“At BII we want to use our distinctive position, and track record, to create more early-stage solutions that help expand access to energy for more Africans. This is demonstrated through our investment in MOPO, which is expected to reach over a million people in DRC where energy access is limited.
More broadly, we welcome the partnership of African governments, as well as other institutions like the African Development Bank, in making that ambition a reality.”Leslie Maasdorp
The announcements at the Dar Es Salaam summit also reinforce the long-standing UK-Tanzania partnership.
Tanzania was one of the first countries to sign up to the first mission of the UK’s Global Clean Power Alliance. The two countries are working together to boost the global clean energy transition, whilst furthering trade opportunities that will create jobs and deliver economic growth.