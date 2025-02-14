UAE and Somaliland: A Partnership Driving Economic Growth, Security, and Sustainability

As President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi Irro concludes his participation in the World Government Summit, it is an opportune moment to reflect on the deepening ties between Somaliland and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Their partnership serves as a compelling example of how nations—regardless of formal recognition—can forge meaningful, mutually beneficial relationships that drive economic growth, enhance regional security, and promote sustainability.
For the past 34 years, Somaliland has navigated numerous challenges while charting its own path towards democratic governance and economic stability. Despite lacking international recognition as a sovereign state, Somaliland has positioned itself as a vital player in the Horn of Africa, supported in large part by strategic investments from the UAE.
UAE’s Role in Somaliland’s Economic Development
The UAE has been instrumental in Somaliland’s economic progress, investing significantly in key sectors such as infrastructure, ports, energy, and security. According to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Somaliland is now one of the leading African destinations for UAE foreign direct investment (FDI). This growing investment is essential in strengthening Somaliland’s role as a trade and logistics hub in the region.
One of the most notable projects is the $442 million expansion of Berbera Port, spearheaded by DP World. This transformation has turned Berbera into a modern, world-class port, providing a critical trade gateway not only for Somaliland but also for landlocked Ethiopia, which relies on it for access to global markets.
In addition, the UAE has supported the development of the Berbera Free Zone, designed to attract international businesses and stimulate economic activity. The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has also contributed to the redevelopment of Berbera Airport and the Berbera Corridor Road, further enhancing connectivity and cementing Somaliland’s position as a key logistics link between Africa and the Middle East.
Sustainability and Renewable Energy Initiatives
A crucial aspect of the UAE-Somaliland partnership is their shared commitment to sustainability. The UAE has invested in renewable energy projects, including a 7MW solar energy initiative in Berbera. This project aligns with Somaliland’s ambition to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, lower energy costs, and contribute to the global effort against climate change. Additionally, wind energy projects are in development, reinforcing Somaliland’s commitment to a greener future.
Strengthening Regional Security
Beyond economic cooperation, the UAE and Somaliland collaborate closely on regional security. Somaliland’s strategic location in the Horn of Africa gives it a pivotal role in safeguarding global maritime routes, particularly the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a crucial passage for international trade.
Somaliland has successfully maintained security within its borders, preventing the spread of extremist groups and contributing to regional stability. By reinforcing its security capabilities, Somaliland not only protects its own people but also plays a vital role in securing international trade routes and addressing broader regional threats.
The Case for Somaliland’s Recognition
Despite its economic and political achievements, Somaliland remains unrecognised by the international community. Yet, under international law, Somaliland meets all the legal criteria for statehood: a permanent population, defined borders, a functioning government, and the capacity to engage in international relations.
Recognition would enable Somaliland to participate fully in global organisations, attract greater investment, and further enhance regional stability. Somaliland is not asking for aid or charity—it seeks engagement, investment, and recognition, the essential ingredients for a prosperous future.
A Partnership of Mutual Benefit
The UAE-Somaliland partnership is a testament to how meaningful collaboration can flourish even in the absence of formal diplomatic recognition. Somaliland benefits from UAE investment, not just in financial terms but also in expertise, infrastructure, and long-term strategic support.
In return, the UAE strengthens its influence in the Horn of Africa while advancing its economic and security interests. This partnership underscores the potential for innovative diplomatic and economic relationships that defy conventional norms yet yield significant, lasting impact.
A Blueprint for Future Cooperation
As President Irro concludes his engagement at the World Government Summit, the deepening UAE-Somaliland partnership stands as a powerful example of what can be achieved through collaboration based on mutual respect, shared vision, and long-term goals. It demonstrates that even without formal recognition, nations can thrive and achieve sustainable success through pragmatic cooperation and a commitment to common interests.
This evolving partnership offers a valuable model for other nations, particularly in Africa and beyond, seeking to drive economic growth, enhance regional stability, and pursue sustainable development.
About the Author
Bashe Awil Omar, Former Somaliland Representative to Kenya and the UAE.