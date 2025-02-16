Somaliland: WADDANI Chairman Congratulates Mahamoud Ali Youssouf on Election as AU Commission Chair

Hargeisa, February 16, 2025 – The chairman of Somaliland’s Ruling party WADDANI party, Hirsi Ali Hassan, has extended his congratulations to Mahmoud Ali Youssouf on his election as the new Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, while urging him to support Somaliland’s long-standing quest for international recognition.
In his official statement, Hirsi Ali Hassan celebrated Djibouti’s diplomatic achievement in securing the AU leadership position and expressed confidence in the new chairperson’s leadership.
“I send my heartfelt congratulations to the government and our brotherly people of Djibouti, who have achieved victory in the competition for the leadership of the African Union, with Djibouti’s Foreign Minister, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, elected as the Chairperson of the African Union Commission,” he stated.
Acknowledging Djibouti’s diplomatic efforts, he added:
“This historic success achieved by the Government of Djibouti is, in my opinion, a result of the country’s diplomatic efforts, and I have full confidence in the leadership of the newly elected chairperson.”
At the same time, Hirsi Ali Hassan used the opportunity to highlight Somaliland’s ongoing struggle for international recognition, calling on the new AU leadership to play a constructive role in the matter.
“This new leadership change within this international organization of united African states gives me great hope that it will play a positive role in addressing various regional interests. First and foremost, I hope this leadership will recognize Somaliland’s right to self-determination and acknowledge its sovereignty.”Chairman Hersi said
The election process was rigorous, extending over multiple rounds of voting. In the decisive seventh round, Youssouf garnered the necessary support, securing 33 votes from the 55 member states, surpassing the two-thirds majority required for victory. This outcome underscores the confidence that African leaders have placed in Youssouf’s ability to steer the AU Commission effectively.