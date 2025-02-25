Somaliland Vice President Leads Delegation to Erigavo on Peace and Security Mission

Erigavo, Sanaag Region – The Vice President of the Republic of Somaliland, Mohamed Ali Aw Abdi, arrived in Erigavo on Monday evening, leading a high-level delegation on a crucial mission to the eastern regions of the country.
During his visit, the Vice President emphasized that his top priorities are fostering peace and integrating civilian militias into the national framework. He reaffirmed President Abdirahman Irro’s commitment to resolving political conflicts through peaceful dialogue—an approach the President has consistently advocated since his election campaign and reiterated multiple times since taking office.
Upon arrival, the Vice President outlined the purpose of the delegation’s visit, describing it as an initiative to strengthen peace, unity, and social cohesion. He also highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to nationalize informal armed groups, an initiative previously outlined by the President.
The Vice President was accompanied by key government officials, including the Minister of Defense, Minister of Transport, Minister of State for Internal Affairs, Deputy Minister of Investment, the Commander of the National Army, and several members of parliament. The delegation was warmly welcomed in various towns along their journey, including Burao and Elfweyne, before reaching Erigavo.
In Erigavo, the Governor of Sanaag Region and the Deputy Mayor officially received the delegation, while local elders and intellectuals expressed their full cooperation and support for the government’s peace-building efforts.
During the visit, the Minister of Defense reiterated the new administration’s dedication to community engagement under President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi’s “Togetherness and Action” agenda, emphasizing the government’s readiness to work closely with the people on key development issues.
To further strengthen national stability, the government has established a National Peace Commission tasked with fostering peace, unity, and social harmony across Somaliland. The President has consistently called for open and unconditional dialogue to prevent political tensions and ensure lasting stability.
The government remains hopeful that these peace-building efforts will receive widespread support from the people of Somaliland, reinforcing national unity and sustainable development.