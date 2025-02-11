Somaliland President’s Visit to the UAE and Engagement at the World Government Summit

In a significant diplomatic and economic gesture, President Republic of Somaliland Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro) , accompanied by his delegation, was warmly welcomed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government on February 10, during their participation in the World Government Summit 2025 in Dubai. This high-profile visit marks President Irro’s second trip to the UAE in just over a month, signaling the growing importance of Somaliland in the global diplomatic arena and its strengthening relationship with one of the region’s economic powerhouses.
President Irro’s visit underscores the deepening diplomatic and economic ties between Somaliland and the UAE. His first visit in January 2025 focused on discussions with Emirati officials and investors, particularly in sectors such as aviation, trade, and infrastructure. These visits have highlighted the UAE’s growing interest in Somaliland, especially in the strategic Berbera Port, which plays a pivotal role in regional trade and logistics.
Former Somaliland Ambassador to the UAE, Amb. Bashe Awil Omar, emphasized that the UAE’s strong commitment to supporting Somaliland’s development is evident. He pointed out that, “upon their arrival at the Dubai airport, President Irro and his delegation were warmly received by His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan, the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs. This high-level reception serves as a reflection of the growing diplomatic relations between Somaliland and the UAE, underpinned by ongoing engagement in trade and investment discussions.” Bashe said
World Government Summit: A Global Platform for Key Discussions
The World Government Summit, a premier global platform, brought together over 30 heads of state, ministers, and leaders from international organizations to discuss some of the most pressing global challenges, including economic stability, digital transformation, governance, and public-private sector collaboration. With more than 200 interactive sessions, over 300 global speakers, and participation from 140 government delegations, the summit provided a robust platform for global leaders to exchange ideas on the future of governance and business.
During his address at the summit, President Irro highlighted the importance of Somaliland’s role in the Horn of Africa and the potential for future growth through enhanced trade and strategic partnerships. His speech also emphasized Somaliland’s commitment to regional cooperation, especially with its neighboring country, Ethiopia, with whom President Irro plans to finalize a crucial trade and transit agreement by the end of the year. A key theme of President Irro’s address was the urgent need to strengthen regional trade and cooperation, particularly with Ethiopia.
Beyond regional trade, President Irro also touched on the ongoing efforts to secure international recognition for Somaliland. His call for the United States to re-recognize Somaliland’s sovereignty was a major point of discussion. The President stressed that international recognition is not just a political formality but a crucial step toward securing long-term stability and peace in the region. Somaliland’s commitment to fostering strong relationships with international partners, including the USA, remains central to its diplomatic strategy.
Somaliland’s Path to Economic Growth and International Recognition
One of the standout themes from President Irro’s speech was Somaliland’s unique strategic location along the Red Sea, a crucial global trade route. The availability of deep-sea ports, including Berbera Port, combined with the entrepreneurial spirit of Somaliland’s citizens, makes the nation an attractive destination for business and investment. This strategic advantage provides a solid foundation for economic growth, not just for Somaliland but for the broader Horn of Africa region.
Chairman Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem of DP World echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that Somaliland’s deep-sea access and its growing business environment make it an ideal hub for logistics and trade. DP World’s significant investments in Berbera Port serve as a testament to their confidence in Somaliland’s economic potential and its future as a key player in global trade.
As President Irro concluded his address, he outlined a vision for Somaliland as a thriving economic hub, leveraging its strategic location, resource-rich environment, and dynamic population. With strong leadership and continued investments in infrastructure and trade, Somaliland is poised to make significant strides toward becoming a regional powerhouse.
The strengthened ties between Somaliland and the UAE are a promising indication of the future. Somaliland’s growing relationship with the UAE, particularly in sectors like trade, logistics, and infrastructure, holds immense promise for the nation’s continued development. As both nations work to deepen their economic ties, Somaliland’s international recognition and investment climate will continue to thrive, opening new opportunities for business and prosperity in the years to come.
President Irro also emphasized Somaliland’s strategic position, particularly its 850-kilometer coastline along the Gulf of Aden. Berbera Port, strategically located in this area, holds immense historical and current relevance, with its significance being recognized during the Cold War by both the Soviet Union and the United States.
“Somaliland has a long coastline of 850 km along the Gulf of Aden. The city of Berbera, a strategic port, was used by both Russian and American powers during the Cold War, which highlights its importance,” President Irro remarked.
Furthermore, in his remarks at the World Government Summit, President Irro expressed hope that the United States would be the first country to officially recognize Somaliland.
"We hope that the United States will be the first country to recognize Somaliland," President Irro stated.
This reiterates Somaliland’s ongoing diplomatic efforts and the importance of international recognition for the country’s future stability and growth. The U.S. recognition, President Irro believes, will be pivotal in securing Somaliland’s rightful place on the global stage.
With these statements, President Irro’s visit to the UAE further demonstrates Somaliland’s commitment to securing both regional and international recognition, positioning the country for future economic success.