Somaliland President Returns from UAE, Highlights Diplomatic Achievements

The President of the Republic of Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro), along with his delegation, has returned to the country following an official working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he participated in the World Government Summit 2025 held in Dubai from February 11 to 13.
The World Government Summit 2025, themed “Shaping Future Governments,” brought together over 30 heads of state, 400 ministers, and 6,000 global leaders, including policymakers, business executives, and academics, to discuss governance, innovation, and emerging global challenges. Somaliland’s presence marked a significant diplomatic milestone, showcasing its aspirations for greater international recognition and economic partnerships.
During the summit, President Irro held high-level discussions with Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE’s Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai. Their talks focused on economic cooperation, investment opportunities, and regional security, particularly concerning the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The President also underscored Somaliland’s strategic role in regional trade and security, emphasizing its stability and commitment to global economic development.
Upon arrival at Egal International Airport, President Irro and his delegation were welcomed by Vice President Mohamed Ali Aw Abdi and escorted to the Presidential Palace, where government officials and key national figures addressed the public on the significance of the president’s diplomatic engagements.
The homecoming ceremony was attended by a high-profile delegation, including the leaders of the Guurti and House of Representatives, members of parliament, cabinet ministers, military chiefs, traditional elders, and prominent community leaders. Speeches delivered at the event underscored the success of Somaliland’s participation in the global forum, where the president effectively represented the nation’s interests.
President Irro’s Address to the Nation
President Irro provided a comprehensive briefing on the importance of Somaliland’s participation in the international summit. He emphasized that Somaliland attended as an officially invited nation, on equal footing with other countries, stating:
“We attended the summit upon an official invitation extended to Somaliland by our strategic partner, the United Arab Emirates. Our participation was in the name of the Republic of Somaliland and its president.”
He further elaborated on the scale of the event and the opportunities it presented for Somaliland:
“This was a major global platform that has been convened for the past 12 years, with the participation of leaders from 30 nations, representatives from 140 countries, 400 ministers, and 6,000 delegates. It was a prestigious gathering where the world’s decision-makers convened.
“Our presence there carried two key advantages: first, Somaliland was officially recognized among the participating nations, and second, it provided us a valuable opportunity to engage with world leaders and global stakeholders.”
President Irro reaffirmed Somaliland’s commitment to fostering strong diplomatic ties and expanding its global outreach, stressing that the visit marked a significant milestone in Somaliland’s continued quest for international recognition.