In a major milestone for the development of Somaliland’s infrastructure, the President of the Republic of Somaliland, Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro, has officially laid the foundation for the long-awaited Baligubadle-Hargeisa Road. The inauguration ceremony took place in Baligubadle, the capital of the Hawd region, where President Irro, accompanied by a large delegation, participated in a grand event to mark the beginning of the project.
This new road aims to enhance connectivity between the city of Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland, and Baligubadle, a key town in the Hawd region. As one of the most crucial infrastructure projects in recent years, it is expected to play a transformative role in facilitating trade, improving transportation, and providing better access to essential services for the people of both cities.
The Baligubadle-Hargeisa Road project is expected to have far-reaching implications for the region’s economic development. By improving the transportation network between two of Somaliland’s key areas, the road will ease the flow of goods and services, making trade more efficient and helping to boost local economies. The road will also contribute to regional integration, ensuring that remote areas are more connected to urban centers, which can lead to the creation of new economic opportunities.
During the event, President Irro delivered a speech emphasizing the importance of the project:
“Today, I have chosen the Baligubadle road in the Hawd region as a priority for development. This road is not just a path between two cities; it is a bridge to economic growth and social progress. I want to ensure this road is completed without any further delays, Inshallah.” – President Irro
In addition to its economic benefits, the project will also enhance access to essential services such as healthcare, education, and markets. Improved infrastructure will foster greater mobility, making it easier for people in rural areas to access the services they need, and will support the growth of businesses in both Baligubadle and Hargeisa.
The chairman of the ruling party WADDANI, Hersi Ali Hasan, also expressed his optimism about the project
“Today, I attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the road connecting Hargeisa and Baligubadle, which was officially inaugurated by the President of the Republic of Somaliland. I am very pleased to see the fulfillment of one of the promises made during WADDANI’s campaign, and I am hopeful that this road will be completed in the near future with the help of Allah.” – Hersi Ali Hasan, Chairman of WADDANI
President Irro’s leadership in launching this project reflects his commitment to the long-term development of Somaliland. This road represents not just a transportation link, but a foundation for the country’s broader economic and social development goals. With better infrastructure, Somaliland will be in a stronger position to attract investments, create jobs, and foster a more connected and integrated society.