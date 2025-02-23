Somaliland President Inaugurates 4th National Employment Conference

Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro) officially launched the Fourth National Conference on Employment and Job Creation, an event hosted by the Ministry of Employment, Social Affairs, and Family.
The high-profile conference brought together key government officials, including Cabinet members, the Chairman of the Civil Service Commission, as well as representatives from major universities, leading businesses, and other distinguished guests. The primary objective of the conference is to address critical employment challenges and explore innovative strategies to enhance workforce development in Somaliland.
In her opening address, the Minister of Employment, Social Affairs, and Family, Milgo Mohamed Sanbalooshe, emphasized the significance of the conference as a platform for uniting experts and stakeholders. She underscored the importance of discussing actionable solutions for fostering job creation and equipping the youth with essential skills and knowledge about employment opportunities in the market.
President Abdirahman Irro, in his keynote speech, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ensuring equitable job opportunities for all citizens, with a particular focus on youth empowerment. He stressed that building a robust and inclusive labor market remains a top priority for the government, as it serves as a foundation for sustainable economic growth and national development.
The Fourth National Employment Conference marks a critical step in Somaliland’s efforts to tackle unemployment and enhance workforce readiness. By fostering collaboration among government bodies, educational institutions, and the private sector, the conference aims to drive meaningful progress in job creation and economic stability.