Somaliland President Holds Key Meeting with Turkish Ambassador to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Hargeisa, Somaliland – The President of the Republic of Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro), held a crucial meeting today at the Presidential Palace with the Turkish Ambassador to Somalia, Alper Aktaş, and his delegation. The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations and expanding economic, diplomatic, and humanitarian cooperation between Somaliland and Türkiye.
Ambassador Aktaş congratulated President Irro on his electoral victory, praising Somaliland’s well-established democratic process and its peaceful transfer of power. He described Somaliland’s democratic model as a rare and commendable achievement in the Horn of Africa, highlighting the political maturity and resilience of the Somaliland people.
The meeting covered a wide range of topics aimed at enhancing collaboration between Somaliland and Türkiye , including peace and security cooperation, economic partnerships, trade and investment, education and skills development, healthcare and infrastructure improvements, and humanitarian aid and social programs.
President Irro stressed the importance of direct and strategic engagement between Somaliland and Türkiye, calling for a comprehensive partnership across multiple sectors that would strengthen bilateral ties and create mutual benefits.
Following the meeting, the Turkish Embassy in Mogadishu released a statement on X (formerly Twitter), expressing appreciation for Somaliland’s hospitality and reaffirming Turkey’s commitment to supporting Somaliland’s development.
“Pleased to be received by President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro and Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Adan during our two-day working visit to Somaliland.”
The embassy also noted:
“During our visit, we had the opportunity to discuss Türkiye’s support for Somaliland’s development so far. We also discussed the preparations of new projects to be realized in the coming period.”
While specific details of these projects were not disclosed, the Turkish delegation indicated that new development initiatives are in the pipeline, signaling increased Turkish investment in Somaliland’s economy, infrastructure, and public services.
This meeting marks a significant step in Somaliland-Türkiye relations, opening doors for potential new trade agreements, investment projects, and diplomatic engagement. As Türkiye continues expanding its presence in Africa, Somaliland is positioning itself as a key partner for direct cooperation and mutual development.
Further developments are expected as both sides work toward implementing the discussed initiatives.