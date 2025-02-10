Somaliland President Heads to UAE for World Governments Summit 2025

Hargeisa, Somaliland – February 10, 2025 – Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Cirro is set to depart for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) today to attend the 2025 World Governments Summit (WGS), which will take place in Dubai from February 11 to 13.
The summit, a major global platform, will bring together over 30 heads of state, ministers, and leaders from international organizations to discuss key global challenges, including economic stability, digital transformation, governance, and public-private sector collaboration.
The 12th edition of the World Governments Summitis seeing record international participation, featuring over 30 heads of state and government, more than 80 international and regional organizations and global institutions, and 140 government delegations. Thought leaders and experts will discuss major global trends during more than 200 interactive sessions featuring over 300 global speakers. The Summit will also host over 30 ministerial meetings and roundtables attended by more than 400 ministers.
President Cirro is expected to deliver a speech highlighting Somaliland’s political and economic aspirations while engaging with world leaders on issues relevant to the region. His participation underscores Somaliland’s commitment to international dialogue and cooperation despite its unrecognized status.
Cirro’s Previous Visit to the UAE
This marks President Cirro’s second visit to the UAE in just over a month. In early January, he traveled to Abu Dhabi, where he held high-level discussions with Emirati officials and investors. The visit was reportedly focused on strengthening economic ties, particularly in the aviation, trade, and infrastructure sectors.
His back-to-back visits signal deepening relations between Somaliland and the UAE, a country that has historically shown interest in Somaliland, including its strategic Berbera Port and investment opportunities.
Somaliland’s Growing Diplomatic Engagement
Since taking office, President Cirro has intensified efforts to engage with international partners, advocating for Somaliland’s recognition, economic partnerships, and security cooperation. His participation in the WGS 2025 offers another opportunity to position Somaliland on the global stage.
The summit will feature discussions on governance trends, economic development, and the role of technology in shaping the future, providing a crucial platform for Somaliland to present its case.