Somaliland is Back on the Global Stage, Offering Strategic Investment Opportunities, Presidency Minister Says

Dubai, UAE – Somaliland continues to assert its role on the global stage as President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro) and his high-level delegation participated in the prestigious World Government Summit (WGS) 2025 in Dubai. Accompanying the President was the Minister of the Presidency, Khadar Hussein Abdi, alongside other key government officials, underscoring Somaliland’s commitment to international engagement and investment promotion.
Showcasing Somaliland’s Economic Potential
During the summit, President Irro and his delegation engaged with global leaders, policymakers, and investors to showcase Somaliland’s strategic economic opportunities, particularly in trade, infrastructure, and investment. Highlighting its prime location near the Red Sea and the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, Somaliland presented itself as a critical trade and logistics hub for East Africa.
One of the key achievements of the delegation was fostering new economic partnerships, with discussions centering on infrastructure projects, technology-driven governance, and sustainable development. Special emphasis was placed on the DP World-developed Berbera Port, which has positioned Somaliland as a vital gateway for regional and global trade.
Strengthening Bilateral Relations with the UAE
Beyond the summit, President Irro and his delegation held high-level meetings with key leaders of the UAE government to discuss areas of mutual interest, including economic cooperation, investment, and regional stability. According to the Somaliland government, President Irro met with Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, who is also the Ruler of Dubai. The two leaders discussed strengthening economic partnerships and increasing UAE investments in Somaliland. The meeting also covered regional stability and avenues for enhanced collaboration between the two nations.
Additionally, the President held talks with Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister, who also serves as the Minister of Presidential Affairs. These discussions further emphasized the UAE’s commitment to supporting Somaliland’s economic development and infrastructure growth.
Somaliland’s Global Aspirations and Investment Opportunities
Reflecting on the significance of Somaliland’s participation, Minister of the Presidency Khadar Hussein Abdi shared the country’s aspirations on X (formerly Twitter), stating:
“Somaliland is back on the global stage, offering strategic investment opportunities and leveraging its prime location near the Red Sea and Bab-el-Mandeb Strait. With a stable political environment and ambitious infrastructure projects like the DP World-developed Berbera Port, Somaliland is positioning itself as a vital trade hub for East Africa. Its untapped potential in agriculture, fisheries, and livestock presents further avenues for growth. Now is the time for investors to join Somaliland on its path toward economic transformation and global engagement.”
The Minister further emphasized the government’s commitment to promoting Somaliland’s economic potential, stating:
“The President is steadfast in serving the interests of his nation. Today, he had the opportunity to share Somaliland’s aspirations with the world through international media—highlighting our untapped potential, rich resources, and the role we can play in global progress.”
The participation of Somaliland’s leadership in the World Government Summit 2025 marks a significant milestone in the country’s diplomatic and economic outreach. As the government continues to attract foreign investment and build strategic partnerships, the momentum from the summit is expected to yield long-term benefits for the nation’s development and global recognition.
With a clear vision for progress, Somaliland is positioning itself as a key player in regional trade, investment, and governance innovation, reinforcing its status as a promising frontier for global opportunities.
Stay tuned to Horndiplomat for updates on President Irro’s delegation visit and the latest developments in Somaliland’s global engagement.