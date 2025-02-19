Somaliland Hosts National Conference on Environment and Climate Change 2025

By: Mohamed Duale, Horndiplomat Chief Editor

Hargeisa, Somaliland – The Vice President of the Republic of Somaliland, Mohamed Ali AwAbdi, officially inaugurated the Somaliland National Conference on Environment and Climate Change 2025 at the Ambassador Hotel on Tuesday. The conference, organized by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, focused on addressing climate challenges, promoting sustainable agriculture, enhancing energy efficiency, and fostering afforestation efforts across the country.Somaliland Vice President Mohamed Ali aw Abdi

During his opening speech, Somaliland Vice President Mohamed Ali aw Abdi  emphasized the significance of climate action, highlighting its impact on both rural and urban communities.

“Climate change is a relatively new concept, and if we don’t act, it will impact everyone’s life, especially in this country. I am very pleased that this ministry is working on and organizing this important meeting. I hope that this conference fulfills all its intended aims and has a positive impact in both rural and urban areas.”

The Somaliland Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Cabdilaahi Jama Ismail Geeljire, underscored the purpose of the gathering, stating:

“The importance of this conference is to raise awareness and understanding of the environment and climate change among the people of Somaliland.”

Somaliland Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Cabdilaahi Jama Ismail Geeljire
The conference successfully brought together policymakers, environmental experts, community leaders, and international organizations to discuss strategies for climate resilience and sustainable development. Key discussions centered on sustainable agricultural practices, environmental conservation, and policy recommendations to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change.

Conclusion of the Conference:

The two-day event concluded on Wednesday with a series of resolutions and actionable steps to combat climate change in Somaliland. Minister Abdilahi Jama Ismail Geeljire delivered the closing remarks, which outlined the following key resolutions:

  1. Policy Implementation and Climate Action Plans
    The conference emphasized the urgent need for the implementation of policies, regulations, and adaptation plans related to climate change, aligned with Somaliland’s National Development Plan 3 (NDP 3).

  2. Collaboration with the Private Sector
    Recognizing the role of both government and private sector, the conference called for joint initiatives focused on renewable energy, liquefied purified gas, and energy-efficient technologies to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

  3. Environmental Impact Study
    The conference proposed conducting a study to assess the environmental impacts of climate change to better understand the challenges and inform future policy decisions.

  4. National Biodiversity Strategy
    The development of a National Biodiversity Strategy was highlighted as a critical step in conserving biological diversity and protecting ecosystems from the threats posed by climate change.

  5. Strengthening International Partnerships
    Strengthening partnerships with international organizations focused on climate change adaptation was deemed vital. These collaborations will promote the adoption of green technologies, eco-friendly infrastructure, and innovative climate resilience solutions.

  6. Marine Protected Areas
    In line with efforts to protect marine ecosystems, the conference proposed the establishment of marine protected areas.

  7. Community Capacity Building
    The conference suggested implementing capacity-building programs for civil society organizations, as well as promoting knowledge-sharing to enhance local communities’ ability to mitigate and adapt to climate change.

  8. Tree Planting Initiative
    A major resolution was the call to plant 1 million trees by the end of 2025, in collaboration with local governments and agencies, to combat deforestation and mitigate the effects of climate change.

  9. Early Warning Systems and Disaster Preparedness
    Developing early warning systems for forecasting and communicating climate change impacts and natural disasters was recommended as essential for disaster preparedness and resilience.

  10. Environmental Protection Fund and Unit
    The creation of an environmental protection and climate impact mitigation fund, along with the deployment of a specialized environmental protection unit within the police force, was proposed to safeguard the environment and enhance conservation efforts.

  11. Tax Incentives for Green Technologies
    To promote the use of environmentally friendly technologies, the conference recommended offering tax exemptions on cooking gas and energy-efficient equipment.

  12. Sustainability Committee
    To ensure long-term environmental sustainability, the conference proposed forming a committee to oversee the continued development of environmental initiatives.

The Global Significance of Climate Action:

The conference also underscored the critical role of global cooperation in addressing climate change. As the world grapples with rising temperatures, extreme weather events, and environmental degradation, it is essential that countries, including Somaliland, take bold steps to mitigate the impacts. The Somaliland National Conference on Environment and Climate Change 2025 represents an important contribution to global efforts to combat climate change and promote sustainability.

As climate change increasingly becomes a defining challenge of our time, this conference serves as a reminder of the importance of raising awareness, fostering partnerships, and implementing actionable strategies at all levels—from local communities to international organizations. The decisions made at this conference signal Somaliland’s commitment to environmental stewardship and resilience, ensuring that future generations can inherit a sustainable, thriving world.

A Call for Global Awareness and Action:

The conference reinforced the necessity of not only local but also global awareness and cooperation in fighting climate change. As climate events become more unpredictable, countries across the world must come together to share knowledge, technology, and resources. Somaliland, in this context, is not only participating in global climate discussions but also contributing to a growing network of nations and organizations striving to combat one of the most pressing challenges of our time.

SOURCE: HORNDIPLOMAT 

