Somaliland Congratulates Mahmoud Ali Youssouf of Djibouti on His Election as African Union Chairperson

By : Mohamed Duale, Horndiplomat Editor
Hargeisa, Somaliland – February 15, 2025 – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Somaliland has extended its congratulations to the Government and people of the Republic of Djibouti following the election of Mahmoud Ali Youssouf as the new Chairperson of the African Union (AU).
In an official statement, Somaliland’s foreign ministry praised Djibouti’s achievement, describing it as a testament to the country’s commitment to regional cooperation, multilateral engagement, and the advancement of Africa’s shared aspirations.
“This historic achievement reflects Djibouti’s leadership and dedication to fostering peace, security, and sustainable development across the African continent,” the statement read.
Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Djibouti’s long-serving foreign minister since 2005, was elected to the AU leadership during the summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. He succeeds Moussa Faki Mahamat of Chad and will serve a four-year term. His victory follows a competitive race, where he defeated notable candidates, including Kenya’s former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Madagascar’s former Foreign Minister Richard Randriamandrato.
Somaliland’s foreign ministry emphasized the deep-rooted historical, cultural, and fraternal ties between Somaliland and Djibouti. The ministry expressed confidence that under Youssouf’s leadership, the AU would continue to play a vital role in promoting unity, stability, and prosperity across the continent.
“We look forward to deepening our cooperation with Djibouti in pursuit of regional peace and development for the benefit of our people,” the statement concluded.