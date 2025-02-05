Somaliland Clarifies AFRICOM Strikes, Reaffirms Sovereignty

By: Staff writer

Hargeisa, Somaliland – The Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Somaliland has issued an official statement clarifying recent reports regarding airstrikes conducted by U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) against ISIS. The ministry categorically stated that the airstrikes did not target or impact the Golis Mountains within Somaliland’s borders, contrary to claims attributed to U.S. Secretary of Defense Peter Hegseth.

According to the statement, the airstrikes were carried out in the Galgala Mountains, located in Puntland, a region of Somalia. The Ministry of Defence emphasized that Somaliland remains a sovereign and independent nation with a democratically elected government and well-defined borders.

“The U.S. administration is fully aware that Somaliland is not part of Somalia or any of its regional states. Any misrepresentation of Somaliland’s territorial integrity is inconsistent with the longstanding recognition of our distinct political and geographical identity,” the statement read.

Commitment to Regional Stability

The statement reaffirmed Somaliland’s commitment to regional peace and security, stressing its role as a steadfast partner in the global fight against terrorism and extremism. Somaliland has consistently worked with international allies, including the United States, to enhance stability in the Horn of Africa.

Somaliland also underlined the importance of its strong diplomatic ties with the U.S. and other global partners, looking forward to deepening cooperation in areas such as counterterrorism, economic development, and democratic governance.

Somaliland has long sought international recognition for its independence, asserting that it operates as a fully functional state separate from Somalia. This latest clarification serves as a reminder of its sovereignty amid ongoing international engagements.

The Ministry of Defence concluded by reaffirming Somaliland’s dedication to regional peace, security, and prosperity, while calling on international partners to respect and uphold its territorial integrity.

