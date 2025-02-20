Somaliland Army Chief Meets UAE Chief of Staff to Strengthen Military Cooperation

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Commander of the Somaliland National Army, Major General Nimcaan Yusuf Osman , who is on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates, held a high-level meeting with the Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Engineer Issa Saif Mohammed Al Mazrouei. The discussions focused on enhancing military cooperation between Somaliland and the UAE.
During the meeting, the two military leaders explored various areas of collaboration, including the UAE’s support in modernizing and developing Somaliland’s armed forces. The discussions also covered assistance in military technology and strategies to enhance the overall capabilities of Somaliland’s national army.
Major General Nimcaan Yusuf Osman has been in the UAE for the past few days as part of his official visit. He is also attending an international defense and security cooperation forum, a prestigious event showcasing the latest advancements in defense technology. The forum, held in Abu Dhabi, UAE, brings together global military and security experts and is scheduled to continue until February 23, 2025.
In addition, Major General Nimcaan Yusuf Osman Gahnug is participating in a global exhibition on defense technology and security cooperation, hosted by the UAE government in Abu Dhabi from February 17 to 23, 2025. This international event has drawn over 860 attendees, including national and regional government officials from 65 countries. Also present are leading global defense companies specializing in military equipment, weaponry, and technology, as well as major industries involved in the production of defense materials. The UAE government extended an invitation to Major General Nimcaan Yusuf Osman , representing the Somaliland military forces, to participate in this significant defense exhibition.
The strengthening of Somaliland-UAE military ties comes at a time when regional security and defense partnerships are gaining increasing importance. The Somaliland delegation’s visit is expected to pave the way for deeper military and security cooperation between the two nations.