Somaliland Army Chief Meets Ethiopian Ambassador to Discuss Security Cooperation

The Commander of the Somaliland National Army, Brigadier General Niman Yusuf Osman, received the Ambassador of Ethiopia to Somaliland, Teshome Shunde at the Somaliland Army Headquarters in Hargeisa. The Ethiopian Defense Attaché also accompanied the Ambassador during the Meeting.
The meeting focused on strengthening security cooperation between the two sides, with discussions covering regional security challenges and ways to enhance military collaboration. The engagement served as an introductory courtesy call for Brig. Gen. Niman Yusuf Osman, who was recently appointed as the Somaliland Army Chief by President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi “Irro”.
Somaliland and Ethiopia’s Strong Security Ties
Somaliland and Ethiopia have a longstanding security relationship centered on counterterrorism, border security, and intelligence sharing. Over the years, both sides have collaborated on military training programs and coordinated efforts to safeguard their respective territories.
Ethiopia also views Somaliland as a strategic partner in maintaining peace and stability in the Horn of Africa, given its geographical significance along the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea.
Brig. Gen. Niman Yusuf Osman’s appointment as the Somaliland Army Chief marks a new phase in Somaliland’s military leadership under President Irro’s administration. His discussions with the Ethiopian Ambassador signal a commitment to deepening security collaboration amid shifting regional dynamics, including Ethiopia’s evolving policies on its access to the Red Sea and its diplomatic engagements with Somaliland.
With Ethiopia seeking to bolster its security footprint in the region, its relationship with Somaliland is expected to remain a key pillar of its strategic interests. The meeting between the army chief and the Ethiopian delegation highlights ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and ensure regional security cooperation remains a priority.
As regional security challenges continue to evolve, Somaliland and Ethiopia are likely to expand their defense and security engagements, reinforcing their long-standing partnership. Future discussions may focus on joint military exercises, intelligence coordination, and regional counterterrorism strategies to ensure stability in the Horn of Africa.
The visit of the Ethiopian Ambassador to the Somaliland Army Headquarters reaffirms Ethiopia’s continued engagement with Somaliland on military and security matters, reflecting a broader regional security agenda that could shape future developments in the area.