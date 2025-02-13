Somaliland and DP World Foundation Discuss Collaboration to Strengthen Partnerships

Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro) continues his official visit to the United Arab Emirates, engaging in high-level discussions aimed at enhancing humanitarian cooperation.
During the World Government Summit, President Irro met with Latifa Al Qemzi, Director General of DP World Foundation, to explore opportunities for strengthening humanitarian partnerships. “We had the honor of meeting His Excellency President Abdirahman Irro, President of the Republic of Somaliland, during the World Government Summit. The meeting focused on exploring ways to collaborate between DP World Foundation and the Republic of Somaliland, particularly in the area of emergency relief,” said Al Qemzi.
Latifa Al Qemzi led the DP World Foundation delegation, accompanied by Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD), Mohammad Musabeh Dhahi, CEO of Charitable Work Sector, Butti Abdulla Al Jumairi, Executive Director of the Corporate Support Sector, and Mohammed Suhail Al Muhairi, Board Member of Dar Al Ber Society.
The discussions focused on expanding emergency response efforts and humanitarian assistance for Somaliland, ensuring better support for communities in times of crisis. The leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation between the Somaliland government, DP World Foundation, and Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department. The partnership aims to enhance humanitarian initiatives, improve aid distribution, and develop long-term solutions to support Somaliland’s vulnerable communities.
“We look forward to strengthening our humanitarian partnerships and expanding our relief efforts to address the needs of communities in times of crisis,” added Al Qemzi.
This visit underscores Somaliland’s commitment to building international alliances that promote social welfare, humanitarian aid, and sustainable development.