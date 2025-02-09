Saudi Arabia’s Strategic Interest in Somaliland

By: Abdirahman Bidhaan Dahir

Saudi Arabia’s increasing engagement with Somaliland is driven by geopolitical, economic, and security factors, particularly in the context of the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea. Here’s a closer look at why Somaliland is strategically important to the Kingdom:

1. Securing Maritime Trade and Energy Routes

Somaliland’s coastline along the Gulf of Aden and its proximity to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait make it a key player in regional trade and security. This narrow strait is a global chokepoint through which:

9% of the world’s oil shipments pass, making it vital for Saudi Arabia’s energy exports.

30% of global seaborne trade moves, making it a critical supply chain artery.

With growing threats from Houthi rebels in Yemen, securing this corridor is essential for Saudi Arabia’s economic and energy security. Somaliland’s Berbera Port, developed in partnership with the UAE and Ethiopia, offers an alternative to Djibouti, where China’s military presence is expanding. Stronger Saudi involvement in Berbera would:

Reduce dependence on Djibouti and counter China’s growing influence.

Ensure uninterrupted energy exports to global markets.

Enhance Saudi maritime control in the Red Sea.

By strengthening its position in Somaliland, Saudi Arabia can protect vital trade routes and project power in the region.

2. Countering Regional Rivals

The Horn of Africa has become a battleground for influence among Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Turkey, Iran, and Qatar:

The UAE has made significant investments in Somaliland’s infrastructure, especially Berbera Port , increasing its regional foothold.

Turkey and Qatar back Somalia, which opposes Somaliland’s independence.

China, through its Belt and Road Initiative, has expanded its presence in Djibouti and Ethiopia, while Somaliland has aligned with Taiwan.

By deepening ties with Somaliland, Saudi Arabia can:

Counterbalance UAE dominance while maintaining cooperation.

Limit Turkish and Qatari influence in Somalia.

Push back against Chinese expansion in the Horn of Africa.

Engaging with Somaliland strengthens Saudi Arabia’s geopolitical leverage and prevents competitors from consolidating power in the region.

3. Enhancing Security and Counterterrorism Cooperation

Somaliland is a rare example of stability in a volatile region and has proven counterterrorism capabilities. Unlike Somalia, which struggles with insurgency, Somaliland has successfully contained Al-Shabaab and other extremist threats.

Saudi Arabia could partner with Somaliland’s security forces to:

Monitor Houthi activities and Iranian influence in the Red Sea.

Combat piracy along the Gulf of Aden.

Support counterterrorism efforts against Al-Shabaab.

Somaliland has also participated in the Saudi-led Arab Coalition’s operations in Yemen, demonstrating its reliability as a security ally. Strengthening military and intelligence ties with Somaliland would help Saudi Arabia secure maritime routes and expand its influence in regional security affairs.

4. Expanding Economic Investments and Resource Access

Beyond security, Somaliland presents economic opportunities for Saudi Arabia, particularly in:

Oil and gas exploration in Somaliland’s untapped reserves.

Livestock trade , as Somaliland supplies a significant portion of Gulf livestock imports.

Regional trade facilitation, serving as a gateway for landlocked Ethiopia, a growing Saudi ally.

Saudi Arabia has long invested in African agriculture and food security. Deeper economic ties with Somaliland could:

Strengthen Saudi supply chains for livestock and other goods.

Increase investment opportunities in Somaliland’s developing energy sector.

Position Somaliland as a regional trade hub, enhancing Saudi economic influence in East Africa.

5. Strengthening Diplomatic Leverage in Africa

Recognizing or supporting Somaliland diplomatically could enhance Saudi Arabia’s political influence in Africa. While the African Union (AU) opposes secessionist movements, Saudi Arabia’s backing could:

Give Somaliland greater international legitimacy.

Position Saudi Arabia as a power broker in Horn of Africa disputes.

Challenge Turkish and Iranian influence in Africa.

Saudi Arabia’s increasing diplomatic outreach in Africa aligns with its broader ambition of expanding its geopolitical reach beyond the Middle East.

6. Managing Migration and Regional Stability

Somaliland’s relative stability makes it an important partner in managing refugee flows and migration pressures that affect Saudi Arabia. Compared to neighboring Somalia and Yemen, Somaliland’s stability:

Reduces refugee movements toward Saudi Arabia and the Gulf.

Limits spillover effects from regional conflicts.

Creates opportunities for development-based stability, reducing reliance on humanitarian aid.

By supporting Somaliland’s growth, Saudi Arabia can indirectly stabilize migration patterns and prevent regional instability from reaching its borders.

Conclusion

For Saudi Arabia, Somaliland is a strategic asset offering:

Maritime control over the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

A counterbalance to UAE, Turkey, Iran, and China in the Horn of Africa.

A reliable security partner in counterterrorism and regional stability.

Economic and trade opportunities in livestock, energy, and infrastructure.

However, deeper engagement with Somaliland comes with diplomatic risks, particularly with Somalia and the AU. To maximize its influence while avoiding backlash, Saudi Arabia must adopt a careful and strategic approach—one that secures its long-term interests without provoking unnecessary regional tensions.

