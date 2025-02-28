Key takeaways from Starmer’s talks with Trump

2. Trump wanted to take charge

While cordial, the initial meeting in the Oval Office between Sir Keir and Trump left no doubt that the US president hoped to be firmly in charge. The meeting was a pattern we’ve now seen six times with foreign leaders at the Trump White House, including with French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this week: Trump taking control of the room and using the opportunity to get his own messages, both domestic and international, across to the reporters there. During their half-hour session, Trump leaned forward and slightly towards Sir Keir – wearing a nearly identical, but slightly different coloured tie to Trump’s – dominating the conversation and taking charge of calling on reporters. A joint afternoon news conference later began with a slightly more diplomatic and matter-of-fact tone, with both Trump and Sir Keir standing at their respective lecterns and going to considerable lengths to lavish praise on the other. Trump joked he would have been president 20 years ago with Sir Keir’s “beautiful” accent. At one point, Sir Keir was asked about Trump’s controversial call to make Canada – a member of the Commonwealth – the 51st state of the US. “I think you’re trying to find a divide that doesn’t exist,” Sir Keir replied. Trump interjected quickly with the words “that’s enough” before moving on – again taking control of the room as he stood next to a visibly surprised Sir Keir. 3. The similarities between Starmer and Trump

Image source, Reuters

To put it gently, Sir Keir and Trump are from different schools of politics – both in their style and substance. But asked to name their similarities Trump said: “He loves his country, and so do I.” What else do they share? Trump said: “We like each other, frankly, and we like each other’s country.” But the “common thread” between the two men was that “we love our country”, Trump said.

4. Starmer a ‘tough negotiator’

Sir Keir had a number of tricky topics to raise with Trump – from trade to US security guarantees for Ukraine – and at the beginning of their news conference the president called his counterpart “a very tough negotiator”. Asked if the prime minister had convinced him not to impose trade tariffs on the UK, Trump said “he tried”, adding: “He was working hard, I’ll tell you that. He earned whatever the hell they pay him over there.” But he has said there was “a very good chance” of a trade deal “where tariffs wouldn’t be necessary”. Such a deal, Trump said, could be made “pretty quickly”. Sir Keir spoke of a “new economic deal with advanced technology at its core”.

5. Trump ‘minded’ to accept UK’s Chagos deal

Trump said he was “inclined to go along with” the UK’s Chagos Islands deal. The UK is in talks with Mauritius about handing over the territory but continuing to lease one of the islands, Diego Garcia, which contains a UK-US military airbase. The agreement has been mired in uncertainty after Trump’s re-election as US president, given several US Republicans have argued it could deliver a potential security boost to China. But during the meeting, Trump said he had a “feeling” the deal was going to “work out very well”.