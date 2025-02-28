Key takeaways from Starmer’s talks with Trump

To put it gently, Sir Keir and Trump are from different schools of politics – both in their style and substance.
But asked to name their similarities Trump said: “He loves his country, and so do I.”
What else do they share? Trump said: “We like each other, frankly, and we like each other’s country.”
But the “common thread” between the two men was that “we love our country”, Trump said.
Sir Keir had a number of tricky topics to raise with Trump – from trade to US security guarantees for Ukraine – and at the beginning of their news conference the president called his counterpart “a very tough negotiator”.
Asked if the prime minister had convinced him not to impose trade tariffs on the UK, Trump said “he tried”, adding: “He was working hard, I’ll tell you that. He earned whatever the hell they pay him over there.”
But he has said there was “a very good chance” of a trade deal “where tariffs wouldn’t be necessary”.
Such a deal, Trump said, could be made “pretty quickly”.
Sir Keir spoke of a “new economic deal with advanced technology at its core”.