Ethiopia and UK Pledge to Strengthen Bilateral Ties at G20 Ministerial Meeting

Ethiopia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Gedion Timothewos, met with David Lammy, the United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs, on the sidelines of the G20 Ministerial meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa.
During the discussions, Dr. Gedion emphasized Ethiopia’s dedication to enhancing the longstanding and fruitful partnership between the two nations. He reiterated Ethiopia’s commitment to elevating the bilateral relationship to new heights, fostering deeper cooperation in key areas such as trade and investment. The Ethiopian Minister highlighted the vast opportunities that Ethiopia offers to international investors, positioning the country as a strategic hub for economic collaboration.
The two diplomats also exchanged views on various national, regional, and international matters of mutual interest. They acknowledged the need for closer cooperation in addressing global challenges and ensuring sustainable economic growth.
Both ministers expressed their intent to reinvigorate the strong relations between Ethiopia and the UK. They agreed to work closely in promoting economic development and ensuring mutual benefits for both nations. This commitment underscores a renewed effort to advance economic and diplomatic ties in an era of global cooperation.
The UK has long played a significant role in Africa’s development, offering substantial support in areas such as governance, infrastructure, and humanitarian aid. As a great supporter of African nations, the UK continues to champion policies that foster economic growth, stability, and regional integration across the continent.
The meeting was reported by the Ethiopia News Agency (ENA) and further reiterated by the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on social media, emphasizing Ethiopia’s unwavering commitment to strengthening diplomatic relations with the UK.
This engagement at the G20 Ministerial meeting marks an important step in deepening the strategic partnership between Ethiopia and the United Kingdom, reinforcing their shared vision for economic prosperity and regional stability.