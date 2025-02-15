Djibouti’s Mahmoud Ali Youssouf Defeats Raila Odinga to Win AUC Chair

Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Djibouti’s long-serving Foreign Minister, has been elected as the new Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) following a competitive election at the 38th Ordinary Summit of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa. Securing 33 votes in the final round, Youssouf’s victory marks a significant diplomatic milestone for Djibouti and ushers in a new era for the AU’s leadership.
Kenya’s candidate, Raila Odinga, was unsuccessful in his bid for the position, despite leading in the initial rounds of voting. The election process was held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and witnessed several rounds of voting before Youssouf emerged as the winner.
In the first round, Odinga garnered 20 votes, followed closely by Youssouf with 18 votes, while Madagascar’s Richard Randriamandrato secured 10 votes. One country abstained from voting.
During the second round, Odinga increased his tally to 22 votes, Youssouf received 19 votes, and Randriamandrato got 7 votes, with one nation again abstaining.
The third round saw Youssouf take the lead for the first time with 23 votes, while Odinga received 20 votes and Randriamandrato dropped to 5 votes. With one country abstaining, Randriamandrato was eliminated from the race, leaving Odinga and Youssouf in a direct contest.
Youssouf extended his lead in the fourth round, securing 25 votes against Odinga’s 21, while one vote was spoiled and one country abstained.
In the fifth round, Youssouf maintained his lead with 26 votes, while Odinga remained at 21 votes, and one nation abstained. The trend continued in the sixth round, with Youssouf securing 26 votes and Odinga gaining 22 votes, while one country abstained once more.
With Odinga eliminated after the sixth round, Youssouf was the sole candidate in the seventh round, needing to secure a two-thirds majority. He clinched victory with 33 votes, reaching the required threshold to be declared the new AUC Chairperson.
Youssouf is set to succeed Chad’s Moussa Faki, who has held the position for the past eight years. His election signals a new direction for the African Union as he takes on the responsibilities of steering the commission forward.
Background of Mahmoud Ali Youssouf
Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has been a key figure in Djibouti’s foreign policy for over two decades. He has served as Djibouti’s Minister of Foreign Affairs since 2005, playing a crucial role in strengthening the country’s diplomatic ties both regionally and internationally. Youssouf has been instrumental in fostering relations with global powers and mediating regional conflicts. His leadership in various international negotiations and peacekeeping efforts has earned him recognition as a seasoned diplomat. His extensive experience in African and global diplomacy positions him well to lead the African Union Commission effectively.