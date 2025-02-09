Dahabshiil Group donates $330,000 to businesses affected by the fire at the Gobanimo Market

Dahabshiil Company has announced a donation to help rebuild and assist those whose properties were destroyed in the radio market fire last week.

The Dahabshiil CEO, Abdirashid Mohamed Duale, speaking at the company’s employee awards ceremony, announced a donation of $330,000.

Abdirashid said that employees of Somtel and Bluekom donated part of the money.

“Dahabshiil group, Somtel, Bluekom, and Dahabshiil bank are contributing $330,000.”

Mr. Abdirashid praised Somaliland Fire Brigade Chief Ahmed Sawahili, who he said had extensive knowledge and experience in fire prevention, and promised to work with him to prevent recurring fires.

Dahabshiil CEO Abdirashaid Duale praised Somaliland Fire Brigade Chief Ahmed Sawahili

Abdirashid presented a certificate to Somaliland Fire Brigade Chief Brigadier General Ahmed Mohamed Hassan Sawahili.

