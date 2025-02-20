Dahabshiil CEO Champions Africa’s Financial Future at Harvard Business Conference

Africa’s future lies in entrepreneurship and in harnessing its resources, both material and human, this is according to Abdirashid Duale, the chief executive officer of the African leading money transfer company, Dahabshiil.
Speaking during the Africa Business Conference at Harvard, Duale said with a rapidly expanding youthful workforce, Africa has an unparalleled opportunity to lead in technological and financial innovation in the world.
The conference dubbed “Beyond Border” brought together leading financial, and business leaders, politicians, diplomats, policymakers and entrepreneurial experts from Africa among them former Central Bank of Kenya governor Patrick Njoroge.
He said in sectors like mobile payments, the continent has already set global benchmarks but the challenge now is to sustain and scale this momentum.
“It is important that as a continent Africa comes up with strategies that aim not only to improve on what has been achieved but also how to effectively match the rest of the world if not go beyond,” said Duale.
The event was aimed to redefine the continent’s economic and investment landscape, with a special focus on building robust pan-African financial systems.
Duale, who recently attended the inauguration of America’s 47th president Donald Trump at Capitol Hill in January, was challenged to talk about whether Africa can truly move beyond borders.
He said that already several financial service providers like Dahabshiil are at the forefront of technological innovation, navigating complex regulatory landscapes while expanding financial access.
“Just as Africa leapfrogged landline telephony to embrace mobile connectivity, the continent’s financial transformation is following a similar path. This is a clear indicator that Africa can indeed move beyond borders,” stated Duale.
His insights centred on the pivotal role of financial inclusion, technology, and regulatory compliance in unlocking Africa’s economic potential.
With 57% of Africa’s population still unbanked, he said, fintech solutions—particularly mobile money—are bridging the gap.
As the leader of Africa’s largest money transfer network, Dahabshiil has spent decades facilitating seamless financial connectivity across borders, ensuring that millions—from entrepreneurs to humanitarian agencies—can move funds efficiently.
Dahabshiil’s platforms have played a critical role in providing lifeline remittances and investment capital to communities in some of the world’s most challenging environments.
However, Dahabshiil’s impact extends beyond financial transactions.
Through its MicroDahab initiative, the company is delivering microfinance solutions that empower small businesses and entrepreneurs, particularly in underserved regions.
By fostering local economic opportunities, these initiatives help reduce migration pressures and drive sustainable community development.
The 2025 Africa Business Conference left attendees optimistic about the continent’s future.
The presence of high-profile private sector leaders underscored the immense potential of Africa’s business and financial ecosystems to drive its development.
If the discussions at Harvard are any indication, Africa’s next chapter will not be limited by its borders—but defined by its ability to transcend them.