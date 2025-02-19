Charles King Appointed UK’s new Ambassador to Somalia

By:Mohamed Duale , Horndiplomat Editor
The United Kingdom has appointed Charles Nicholas King as His Majesty’s Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Somalia. Mr. King will take over from Michael Nithavrianakis MVO and is set to assume his role in May 2025.
A Seasoned Diplomat with Extensive Experience
Charles King brings a wealth of diplomatic experience to his new post, having served in key roles across the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. His career at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) spans over two decades, with significant expertise in conflict resolution, political strategy, and regional diplomacy.
His most recent assignment was as the Joint Head of the Israel/Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPTs) Gaza Taskforce from 2023 to 2024. Prior to that, from 2020 to 2023, he led the Levant and North Africa Department at the FCDO and served as the UK Special Representative for Syria.
A Diplomatic Career Rooted in Conflict and Security Affairs
Mr. King’s career has largely focused on regions facing complex political and security challenges. He previously held key positions in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, and Iraq, shaping UK foreign policy in these conflict-prone areas. His postings include:
-
2017-2020: Counsellor for Foreign Policy and Strategic Affairs at the UK Embassy in Paris.
-
2015-2016: Chief of Staff to Jonathan Powell, the Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Libya.
-
2012-2015: Head of the UK’s Syria Office in Istanbul.
-
2010-2012: Head of the Afghanistan Reconciliation and Regional Team.
-
2009-2010: Deputy Head of the Political Section in Baghdad.
-
2008-2009: Second Secretary for Political/Economic Affairs in Damascus.