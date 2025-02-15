AU Commission Election: African Leaders Vote for New Chairperson as Somaliland Favors Raila Odinga

By:Mohamed Duale, Horndiplomat Editor
The African Union (AU) is holding its highly anticipated election for a new Chairperson of the AU Commission (AUC) during the 38th Ordinary Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, taking place on February 15–16, 2025. The vote will determine the successor to Moussa Faki Mahamat of Chad, who has led the Commission since 2017.
The Candidates
Three contenders are competing for Africa’s top diplomatic job:
Raila Odinga (Kenya) – A veteran politician and former Prime Minister of Kenya, Odinga has also served as the AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development.
Mahamoud Ali Youssouf (Djibouti) – Djibouti’s long-serving Minister of Foreign Affairs, known for his deep experience in African diplomacy and regional security.
Richard Randriamandrato (Madagascar) – Former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Finance, with strong economic and governance expertise.