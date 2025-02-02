Somaliland Clarifies AFRICOM Strikes, Reaffirms Sovereignty

By:Horndiplomat Staff

The Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Somaliland has issued an official statement addressing recent reports regarding airstrikes conducted by U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) against ISIS. The statement aims to correct the misconception that these airstrikes took place in the Golis Mountains, which are located within Somaliland’s borders. According to the Ministry, the airstrikes were actually carried out in the Galgala Mountains, situated in Puntland, a region within Somalia.

The clarification follows comments attributed to U.S. Secretary of Defense Peter Hegseth, which suggested that the airstrikes had impacted Somaliland territory. In response, the Ministry of Defence emphasized that these reports were inaccurate and misrepresented the geographic scope of the operations.

Somaliland Ministry of Defence Clarifies AFRICOM Airstrikes and Reaffirms Sovereignty

In its statement, the Republic of Somaliland reaffirmed its status as a sovereign and independent nation with clearly defined borders, a democratically elected government, and established institutions. The Ministry further highlighted that the U.S. administration is fully aware that Somaliland is not a part of Somalia or any of its regional states, underscoring that any misrepresentation of Somaliland’s territorial integrity is inconsistent with the long-standing recognition of its distinct political and geographical identity.

“The United States administration is fully aware that Somaliland is not part of Somalia,” the statement read. “Any misrepresentation of Somaliland’s territorial integrity is inconsistent with the longstanding recognition of our distinct political and geographical identity.”

The Ministry of Defence also used this opportunity to reaffirm Somaliland’s commitment to regional peace and security. Somaliland has long been a steadfast partner in the fight against terrorism and extremism, and the statement emphasized that the nation continues to collaborate with the international community, including the United States, in efforts to promote stability in the Horn of Africa.

Somaliland has consistently worked with global partners to address security threats in the region, and the Ministry’s statement reiterated the country’s commitment to the fight against terrorism and extremism, as well as its desire to promote peace and security.

“We value the strong partnership between the Republic of Somaliland and the United States, as well as our relationships with other members of the international community. We look forward to further strengthening these ties in pursuit of shared goals, including counterterrorism, economic development, and the promotion of democratic values,” the statement concluded.

The Ministry of Defence’s statement serves as a reminder of Somaliland’s ongoing role in ensuring regional stability and promoting its sovereignty on the global stage. Somaliland remains a key partner in counterterrorism efforts and continues to strengthen its relationships with international allies to foster peace, democracy, and economic development in the Horn of Africa.

