Somalia President Acknowledges Growing U.S. Support for Somaliland Recognition Under Trump

By: Horndiplomat Staff Writer

In a recent interview with The Washington Post, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud acknowledged that key figures within President Donald Trump’s administration and Republican lawmakers are actively pushing for the recognition of Somaliland as an independent state.

“We always have a very good relationship with the United States. We don’t know what the new leadership will come up with, but we do not expect something bad. Some people around President Donald Trump want him to recognize Somaliland,” Mohamud stated.

“Somalia is one. It became an independent state in 1960. Somaliland was a British protectorate. The southern part of Somalia was an Italian colony. In 1960, both sides became independent and became the Somali Republic. Then the civil war occurred in 1991, and Somaliland seceded in that year from Somalia,” President Mohamud added.

Somaliland has governed itself since 1991, maintaining a stable democracy, its own government, military, and economic policies. Unlike Somalia, where leaders are selected through parliamentary deals, Somaliland has held multiple direct elections, ensuring peaceful transfers of power for over three decades.

Despite its democratic governance, the international community, including the U.S., has historically upheld Somalia’s sovereignty. However, Somaliland’s stability and governance model increasingly resonate with American policymakers.

U.S. Lawmakers Champion Somaliland’s Independence

With Trump back in office, Republican lawmakers have renewed efforts to push for Somaliland’s recognition. Congressman Scott Perry (R-PA) recently introduced the “Republic of Somaliland Independence Act” (H.R. 10402), with backing from Representative Andrew Ogles (R-TN). Senator James Risch (R-ID), a longtime advocate for deeper U.S.-Somaliland ties, has also pushed for closer diplomatic and security cooperation.

These lawmakers argue that recognizing Somaliland aligns with U.S. strategic interests, countering Chinese and Russian influence in the Horn of Africa while securing a stable partner in the region.

“As Somalia battles instability and terrorism, Somaliland has built a functioning democracy rooted in free elections, transparency, and rule of law—values closely aligned with the U.S. Unlike Mogadishu’s fragile government, Somaliland’s governance offers Washington a stable and democratic ally in the region.” Hassan farah Horn of Africa Analyst said

If Trump’s administration moves toward formal recognition, it would mark a historic shift in U.S. foreign policy, potentially straining relations with Somalia. However, for Somaliland, it would be a long-overdue acknowledgment of its sovereignty and democratic resilience.

SOURCE: HORNDIPLOMAT

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...