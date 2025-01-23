UAE and Kenya Sign Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement to Boost Trade and Investment

By: Horndiplomat staff

Abu Dhabi, 14th January 2025 – In a historic move to strengthen economic ties, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Dr. William Samoei Ruto, President of Kenya, witnessed the signing of the UAE-Kenya Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi. This landmark agreement aims to enhance trade, deepen investment flows, and bolster market access across the Middle East and Africa.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Dr. Musalia Mudavadi, Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs. The CEPA underscores the UAE’s commitment to building developmental partnerships across Africa while creating new opportunities for businesses and investors in both nations.

A New Chapter in UAE-Kenya Relations

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan hailed the CEPA as a testament to the UAE’s dedication to fostering stronger economic relations with African nations. “The UAE-Kenya CEPA is a strategic initiative to boost trade, promote sustainable growth, and foster innovation in key sectors like agriculture, retail, healthcare, financial services, technology, and tourism,” His Highness stated.

He emphasized the UAE’s vision of expanding developmental partnerships and creating opportunities that benefit both nations while advancing shared goals of economic prosperity.

President Dr. William Samoei Ruto expressed his gratitude for the UAE’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations. “This agreement is a major milestone in our economic partnership with the UAE. It reflects our shared aspirations to unlock new opportunities and drive mutual growth,” he said.

A Promising Future for Bilateral Trade

The UAE-Kenya CEPA builds upon a solid foundation of cooperation that saw bilateral non-oil trade reach USD 3.1 billion in the first nine months of 2024—an impressive 29.1% growth compared to the same period in 2023. The agreement is set to drive further growth by facilitating access to new markets and creating a platform for innovation and collaboration in high-potential sectors such as ICT, banking, tourism, infrastructure, and renewable energy.

Kenya, one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies, offers immense opportunities for UAE businesses. With a real GDP growth of 5.6% in 2023 and a projected average of 5.2% between 2024 and 2026, Kenya’s vibrant services sector—contributing 53.6% to its GDP—and its robust agriculture sector are poised to attract significant UAE investment.

The UAE-Kenya CEPA is a cornerstone of the UAE’s strategy to double its economic size to over USD 800 billion by the end of the decade. Foreign trade continues to play a pivotal role in this vision, driving innovation, strengthening supply chains, and enabling the UAE to serve as a global hub for commerce.

The CEPA is not just an agreement—it’s a partnership for the future, one that will foster closer ties between the UAE and Kenya while creating pathways for sustainable and inclusive growth in the Middle East and Africa.

SOURCE: HORNDIPLOMAT AND WAM

