Recognizing Somaliland: A Strategic Shift for U.S. Policy in the Horn of Africa

By: Ambassador Rhoda J Elmi

In his recent article on Real Clear World, Mogadishu’s Ambassador to the U.S., Dahir Hassan Abdi, staunchly defends Somalia’s unity. However, his argument overlooks crucial realities about Somaliland’s unique history, governance, and its potential to bolster U.S. interests in the Horn of Africa. Recognizing Somaliland as an independent state is not only justified but also serves America’s strategic, security, and moral imperatives better than perpetuating the status quo.

Somaliland’s Unique Historical and Legal Basis for Independence

Somaliland’s quest for recognition is not a typical secessionist movement. In 1960, Somaliland voluntarily merged with Somalia to form a union, which failed disastrously due to systematic oppression, atrocities, and genocide under Somalia’s military regime. Following a lengthy war, Somaliland reclaimed its independence in 1991, citing Somalia’s collapse. Its claim to sovereignty is grounded in legal and historical legitimacy, with borders aligning with those of the former British Somaliland Protectorate—a recognized colonial entity that gained independence on June 26, 1960. Recognizing Somaliland would affirm its distinct historical trajectory rather than setting a precedent for other Somali regions.

A Beacon of Stability in a Volatile Region

For over three decades, Somaliland has maintained peace, stability, and democratic governance despite the absence of international recognition. It has held multiple free and fair elections, established functioning institutions, and provided security for its citizens—achievements that starkly contrast with Somalia’s struggles with instability, corruption, and extremism. Recognition would reward these democratic gains and provide a model for governance in the region, countering the narrative that African states are doomed to conflict.

Counterterrorism and Security Collaboration

Far from fostering instability, Somaliland’s recognition would enhance counterterrorism efforts in the Horn of Africa. Somaliland has consistently opposed extremist groups like Al-Shabaab and ISIS, which exploit Somalia’s weak governance. Its security forces, though limited by a lack of recognition, have successfully secured its borders and denied extremist groups a foothold. Partnering with a recognized Somaliland would provide the U.S. a stable ally with access to critical maritime routes and counterterrorism operations, complementing efforts in Somalia rather than undermining them.

Preventing a Domino Effect of Fragmentation

Dr. Abdi’s warning of a “domino effect” if Somaliland gains recognition misrepresents the situation. Somaliland’s independence bid is rooted in unique circumstances that are not replicable elsewhere in Somalia. Delaying recognition perpetuates grievances and could lead to renewed conflict. Conversely, a recognized Somaliland could stabilize the region, demonstrating how negotiated outcomes and governance reforms can address aspirations for self-determination.

Lessons from Sudan and Other Cases

Citing South Sudan as a cautionary tale is a false equivalency. Unlike South Sudan, Somaliland has a proven track record of governance and conflict prevention. South Sudan’s challenges stemmed largely from its lack of institutional readiness—a problem Somaliland does not share. Recognizing Somaliland would highlight the importance of governance and capacity-building in statehood, distinguishing it from less-prepared nations.

Advancing U.S. Strategic Interests

Recognition of Somaliland would secure America’s foothold in a geostrategically vital region. Somaliland’s location on the Gulf of Aden provides unparalleled access to one of the world’s busiest maritime routes. A formal partnership would allow the U.S. to establish a reliable ally for monitoring regional threats, countering Chinese influence, and securing energy and trade routes. Unlike Somalia, which remains heavily reliant on external aid, Somaliland offers a partner ready to contribute to shared objectives.

Moral Responsibility and Regional Development

Ambassador Abdi’s argument that fragmentation worsens humanitarian crises overlooks how denying recognition to Somaliland undermines its ability to attract investment and development aid. Recognition would empower Somaliland to address poverty, climate challenges, and governance reforms effectively. A strong, independent Somaliland would also pressure Somalia to prioritize national reconciliation and institutional reforms, fostering long-term stability.

Conclusion: A Strategic and Moral Imperative

Recognizing Somaliland is not about abandoning Somalia but recalibrating U.S. policy to reflect on-the-ground realities. Somaliland’s proven track record of stability, its distinct historical claims, and its strategic importance make it a reliable partner in advancing U.S. interests. Far from weakening the region, recognition would create a robust ally in the Horn of Africa and incentivize Somalia to address its internal challenges more effectively. By recognizing Somaliland, the U.S. can foster a stable, secure, and more prosperous future for the region, while failing to do so risks endorsing stagnation and rewarding failure over progress.

About the Author

Ambassador Rhoda J Elmi, Former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs & Former Deputy Minister of Finance Republic of Somaliland

