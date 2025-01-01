𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝’𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐲 𝐍𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐡𝐚𝐮𝐥: 𝐀 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐟𝐭

By: Ibrahim Muse

With a new administration in power, Somaliland stands at a pivotal moment to redefine its foreign policy. For over three decades, Somaliland has struggled to effectively assert its sovereignty on the global stage, hindered by inconsistent diplomatic strategies and an inability to present a cohesive narrative. To secure its rightful place in the international community, Somaliland must adopt a new, assertive approach that leverages its historical legitimacy, strategic significance, and legal foundations.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐠𝐮𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐍𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝟑𝟎 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐢𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐅𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬

One of Somaliland’s most significant foreign policy missteps has been engaging in fruitless “reconciliation talks” with Somalia. These talks have allowed Somalia to perpetuate a misleading narrative that Somaliland is a breakaway region, undermining Somaliland’s legal and historical sovereignty. As detailed in the 2005 African Union (AU) fact-finding mission report, there was no legal union between Somaliland and Somalia. This report highlighted that Somaliland’s case is “unique, rooted in African political history, and does not open a Pandora’s box.” Yet, Somali leaders have continuously fooled the world into believing otherwise.

Contrary to Somalia’s claims, Somaliland was illegally annexed by Somalia following an unratified and unlawful union in 1960. Somaliland’s borders are enshrined in international treaties registered with the League of Nations and later the United Nations, including agreements signed in 1897, 1888, 1894, and the most significant one on June 26, 1960, which granted Somaliland full independence from Britain.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐨𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐲

The Republic of Somaliland is not a breakaway, self-declared, or secessionist state—it is the historic nation of Somaliland. Its independence predates Somalia’s, as Somaliland became a sovereign state on June 26, 1960, before Somalia’s independence on July 1, 1960.

International law recognizes the doctrine of state continuity, which asserts that despite occupation, annexation, or changes in government, a state does not cease to exist. Somaliland, though occupied and unrecognized for 34 years, never legally ceased to exist as a sovereign state. There is no treaty between the independent Republic of Somaliland and the former Republic of Somalia that legitimizes the union, making Somalia’s claim over Somaliland’s borders and territory illegal under international law.

𝐀 𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐭𝐲

Somaliland’s sovereignty is further supported by its rejection of the illegal union with Somalia:

Unratified Union: The 1960 Act of Union, meant to formalize the agreement, was never ratified by both parties. Somalia later enacted a retrospective version of the Act in 1961, violating principles of international law and further nullifying the union. Public Rejection: In the 1961 constitutional referendum, the people of Somaliland overwhelmingly voted against Somalia’s proposed constitution, underscoring their dissatisfaction with the union. Attempted Coup: Dissatisfied with the illegal annexation, Somaliland military officers attempted to regain their sovereignty through a coup in 1961.

These facts demonstrate that Somaliland has always sought to reclaim its rightful independence. In 1991, after a long and hard-fought struggle, Somaliland officially declared its withdrawal from the illegal union and reinstated its independence at the Grand Conference in Burco.

𝐀 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐟𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝’𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐲

Somaliland’s foreign policy must undergo a fundamental shift to align with its historical and legal realities. Here are key steps for the new administration:

Cease Talks with Somalia: End all negotiations with Somalia, which only serve to reinforce the false notion that Somaliland is a breakaway region. Challenge Somalia’s sovereignty: Publicly label Somalia’s claims over Somaliland’s territory as illegal annexation and expose Somalia’s tactics as destabilizing and disingenuous. Assert Legal Sovereignty: Leverage the doctrine of state continuity to highlight that Somaliland’s sovereignty has never been extinguished, even during its 34 years of occupation. Seek Legal Clarity from the ICJ: Request an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ), similar to Kosovo’s 2010 case, to affirm that Somaliland’s independence does not violate international law. Strengthen National Defense: Introduce mandatory military service for 18-year-olds to bolster national defense and deter external threats. Promote Strategic Partnerships: Emphasize Somaliland’s strategic location along the Gulf of Aden, a critical trade route, and its role in combating piracy and terrorism. Engage the African Union: Submit a formal recognition case to the African Union, using the 2005 fact-finding report that affirmed Somaliland’s unique status.

𝐋𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝’𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞

Somaliland’s foreign policy should pivot to highlight its geopolitical significance. With over 500 miles of coastline along the Gulf of Aden, Somaliland controls a vital maritime chokepoint near the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, where 9% of global oil and significant international trade flows. The Port of Berbera is a lifeline for landlocked Ethiopia and a potential counterbalance to Djibouti, which is increasingly under China’s influence.

Somaliland’s alignment with democratic nations like the United States and Taiwan strengthens its case for recognition. Recognizing Somaliland would allow the U.S. to reduce its reliance on Djibouti and secure a stable ally in the Horn of Africa. Unlike Somalia, which has aligned itself with China, Somaliland has resisted Beijing’s influence and maintained strong ties with Taiwan.

𝐌𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝

The days of relying on democratic credentials as a basis for recognition must end. While democracy is admirable, it is not a decisive factor in international relations. Instead, Somaliland’s foreign policy must emphasize its strategic importance, historical sovereignty, and mutual benefits to potential partners.

The international community must understand that Somaliland is not seeking independence—it has already reclaimed it. What Somaliland demands is the recognition it rightfully deserves as a sovereign state that meets all the criteria of statehood. By adopting an assertive, realistic foreign policy, the new administration can pave the way for Somaliland’s recognition and secure its place on the global stage.

It is time for Somaliland to reclaim its narrative, assert its sovereignty, and strategically position itself as a vital partner in the international community.

