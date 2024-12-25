Dahabshiil CEO Applauds Somaliland’s Peaceful Transition and Vision for Development

By: Mohamed duale, Horndiplomat

Dahabshiil Group CEO, Abdirashid Duale, joined dignitaries, community leaders, and citizens at the inauguration ceremony of Somaliland’s newly elected President, Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro. In his address, Mr. Abdirashid congratulated the president and commended the peaceful transfer of power, emphasizing Dahabshiil’s vital role in fostering economic growth and promoting peace.

“We congratulate the new president and thank the former president,” said Mr. Abdirashid. “We hope that the new government will develop the economy, strengthen peace, and bring the community closer together.” He underlined that prosperity stems from stability and economic development, urging collaborative efforts toward these objectives.

For decades, Dahabshiil has been a cornerstone of Somaliland’s progress. As one of the largest financial institutions in the region, the company facilitates remittances from the global Somali diaspora, which serve as lifelines for countless families. Beyond remittances, Dahabshiil has invested heavily in local businesses, youth empowerment programs, and community development projects, creating jobs and fostering innovation.

https://twitter.com/Dahabshil/status/1867273762951061903

In addition to its economic contributions, Dahabshiil plays a significant role in promoting peace and unity. By supporting dialogue, cultural initiatives, and conflict-resolution programs, the company has helped strengthen social cohesion in Somaliland and the broader Horn of Africa region.

“Dahabshiil is more than a financial institution—it is a partner in peace and development,” Mr. Abdirashid stated.

As Somaliland looks ahead to a new era under President Irro’s leadership, Dahabshiil reaffirms its commitment to being a driving force for progress, ensuring that the nation’s peace and economy continue to grow hand in hand.

“We thank all the people who voted in the elections,” Mr. Abdirashid concluded. “I wish everyone peace and well-being.”

This dedication highlights Dahabshiil’s enduring impact as a catalyst for growth and a champion of peace in Somaliland and beyond.

SOURCE:HORNDIPLOMAT

Like this: Like Loading...