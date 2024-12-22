Somaliland President Calls for Peace to End Conflicts in Sanaag and Eastern Sool

By: Mohamed Duale, Horndiplomat

Hargeisa, Somaliland – In a significant step towards national reconciliation, Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Cirro) convened a consultative meeting with the leadership of Somaliland’s three major political parties—WADDANI, KAAH, and KULMIYE—at the Presidential Palace. The meeting focused on addressing the country’s security challenges, particularly the ongoing conflicts in Ceerigaabo and the eastern Sool region.

During the meeting, President Abdillahi emphasized the critical importance of unity, dialogue, and collaboration between the government and political parties to address national issues and emerging challenges. In his opening remarks, the President expressed gratitude to the party leaders for their participation and congratulated them on their vital roles in the recent elections, which reaffirmed their positions as Somaliland’s recognized national political entities.

The President then provided a detailed briefing on the current security situation, specifically highlighting the conflicts in Ceerigaabo and the eastern Sool region. While stressing the government’s unwavering commitment to peace, President Abdillahi reiterated that the administration does not view its citizens as adversaries. However, he underscored the constitutional obligation of the government to protect Somaliland’s sovereignty and defend the nation against any external threats. He affirmed that the National Armed Forces are fully authorized to ensure the security of the country and its people.

As a gesture of goodwill, President Abdillahi issued an unconditional call for peace, urging all parties involved in the regional conflicts to prioritize dialogue and unity. called for a collective effort to ensure national stability and resolve ongoing tensions through peaceful means.

The leaders of the opposition parties, KAAH and KULMIYE, expressed their appreciation for the consultative forum and the opportunity to engage with the government on key national issues. Both opposition parties pledged their full cooperation with the administration on matters of security, economic development, and societal cohesion. They offered constructive recommendations for resolving the current security challenges and emphasized the need for peaceful dialogue to address conflicts in the affected regions.

The opposition leaders also expressed their support for government initiatives aimed at raising public awareness, promoting social harmony, and countering divisive rhetoric. They stressed the importance of strengthening Somaliland’s democratic institutions and empowering political parties to foster intellectual growth while combating clan-based divisions.

The leadership of the ruling WADDANI party also praised the consultative approach and reiterated their commitment to working together with all political parties to stabilize conflict-affected areas. They emphasized the importance of collective action in addressing national challenges and ensuring the long-term prosperity of Somaliland.

The meeting concluded with a closing address from President Abdillahi, who thanked the leaders for their active participation and collaboration. He described the dialogue as a significant milestone in fostering unity and advancing Somaliland’s national interests. The President highlighted the success of the meeting in promoting mutual understanding and collaboration, which he views as essential for achieving lasting peace and progress.

This consultative meeting marks a critical step towards resolving Somaliland’s regional conflicts through peaceful dialogue and political cooperation, reinforcing the government’s commitment to inclusive governance and national stability.

SOURCE: HORNDIPLOMAT

Like this: Like Loading...