Somaliland Expresses Gratitude to Congressman Scott Perry for Advocating Recognition Bill

By: Mohamed Duale, Horndiplomat

Hargeisa, 19 December 2024 – The Republic of Somaliland has extended its heartfelt appreciation to U.S. Congressman Scott Perry for his visionary leadership in introducing a historic bill to recognize Somaliland’s sovereignty.

In an official statement, Hussein Adan Igeh (Deyr), the Spokesman of the President of Somaliland, conveyed the nation’s gratitude on behalf of its government and people. Addressing Congressman Perry directly, Hussein praised his steadfast commitment to justice, democracy, and the aspirations of Somaliland’s citizens.

“This historic step reflects not only your steadfast commitment to justice and democracy but also your profound understanding of the aspirations of the Somaliland people, who have worked tirelessly to build a peaceful, democratic, and self-reliant nation in the Horn of Africa,” Hussein stated in the letter.

The statement highlighted the significance of this legislative move in Somaliland’s 33-year pursuit of international recognition. Hussein underscored the stability, good governance, democracy, and respect for human rights that Somaliland has consistently upheld.

“At a time when much of the region faces turmoil and uncertainty, Somaliland has remained an anchor of peace, democracy, and progress—a testament to the enduring spirit of our resilient people and their desire to contribute meaningfully to the global community,” the statement read.

Hussein also emphasized the introduction of the recognition bill as a testament to the deep partnership between Somaliland and the United States, describing it as a pivotal moment in the nation’s journey toward international recognition and greater global engagement.

“The introduction of this Bill also underscores the deep and enduring partnership between Somaliland and the United States of America. It reflects America’s unwavering support for democratic principles and the rights of self-determining nations,” he remarked.

Somaliland declared its regained independence from Somalia in 1991 and has since built a peaceful, democratic, and self-reliant nation despite the lack of formal recognition. The bill, introduced by Congressman Perry, represents a significant step forward in Somaliland’s quest to secure its place in the international community.

The letter concluded with a pledge to continue fostering the values of peace, democracy, and self-determination while strengthening bilateral ties with the United States.

“This marks a turning point in Somaliland’s success story,” Hussein wrote, “made possible by the unwavering support of champions like you.”

The move has reignited hope among Somaliland’s citizens and leadership, who view it as a validation of their decades-long efforts to gain recognition and contribute to global progress.

SOURCE:HORNDIPLOMAT

Like this: Like Loading...