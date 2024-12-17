Laasgeel Institute Welcomes Somaliland Recognition Bill Introduced to the U.S. Congress

Press-release by Laasgeel Institute

Laasgeel Institute, representing the 6.2 million citizens of Somaliland, warmly welcomes the positive developments regarding Somaliland’s re-recognition, as widely reported by international media outlets. These reports suggest that the incoming Trump administration intends to take Africa seriously, and with it begin addressing the longstanding issue of Somaliland’s status. Additionally, Laasgeel welcomes the Somaliland recognition bill introduced to the US Congress by the Congressman Perry Scott that calls on the US government to grant official recognition to Somaliland.

President Trump’s decision to recognise Somaliland’s statehood based on its 1960s borders and status in line with state continuity marks a historic milestone for Somaliland as it ends their long quest for international recognition. It gives the US a strong and dependable ally in the Horn of Africa given the country’s strategic position.

Since 1991, when Somaliland restored its statehood after three decades of oppression and genocide at the hands of Somalia, the country has re-established a robust democratic system and governance institutions characterised by free elections, peaceful transfer of powers, and a vibrant civil society. Just last month, Somalilanders celebrated a historic, peaceful presidential and party election and the ousting of the incumbent president out of power.

The US government must deeply understand Somaliland’s importance in contributing to the regional stability in the Horn of Africa, which Somaliland has been doing without international support in the form of recognition. Somaliland dedicated nearly 40% of its budget to security, in which the Gulf of Aden and Bab-El Mandeb immensely benefit. However, the country could fall into the hands of the Chinese communist party and its debt trap diplomacy, leaving the US with no friend in the Horn of Africa and the Gulf of Aden.

A recognition for Somaliland is an endorsement of democracy, freedom, universal human rights, and stability in a region more prone to violence and terrorism. Therefore, the Laasgeel Institute proposes to President Donald Trump to challenge conventional wisdom to make history. Also, the Laasgeel Institute proposes to the incoming president, Congress, and Senate that recognition of Somaliland will not be an obstacle to the world, because Somaliland has a unique case in African history and is not Pandora’s box.

In conclusion, the Laasgeel Institute is grateful to American think tanks and friends of Somaliland that advocate for the re-recognition of Somaliland, especially the Heritage Foundation, Hudson Institute, American Enterprise Institute, and all the diplomats from the United States who believe in fairness and justice.

