Somaliland’s President Names 48-Member Cabinet to Lead New Administration

Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi, the newly elected President of Somaliland, has announced his cabinet through Presidential Decree JSL/XM/WM/222-003/122024. This landmark announcement heralds the beginning of a new era in leadership and governance, aimed at propelling Somaliland toward a more prosperous and sustainable future.

The new cabinet blends seasoned professionals with emerging leaders, ensuring a balance of experience and fresh perspectives to address the country’s pressing challenges. Below is the detailed composition of the new cabinet:

Ministers

Mr. Abdalla Mohamed Arab (Sandheere) – Minister of Internal Security Mr. Hasan Ahmed Du’ale (Macallin) – Minister of Local Governments and Urban Development Mr. Yonis Ahmed Yonis Muhummad – Minister of Justice Mr. Abdillahi Hassan Adan awale – Minister of Finance and Economic Development Mr. Abdirahman Dahir Adan Bakaal – Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Dr. Hussein Bashir Hersi Wahan – Minister of Health Development Mr. Hussein Ahmed Aydid Warsame – Minister of Public Works, Lands, and Housing Mr. Khadar Hussein Abdi Looge – Minister of Presidential Affairs Mr. Ali Jama Farah (Buureed) – Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources Mr. Mohamed Yusuf Ali AHmed (Ilkacase) – Minister of Defense Eng. Ahmed Jama Barre Rooble – Minister of Energy and Minerals Ms. Kaltun Sh Hasan Abdi Madar – Minister of Planning and National Development Mr. Osmaan Ibrahim Nuur (Af-gaab) – Minister of Transport and Roads Development Prof. Isma’il Yusuf Ducaale Guleed – Minister of Education, Training, and Science Mr. Abubakar Abdirahmaan Good Wacays – Minister of Water Resources Ms. Milgo Mohamed Cilmi (Sambalooshe) – Minister of Labor, Social Affairs, and Family Mr. Mohamed Igge Yusuf – Minister of Agricultural Development Mr. Fu’aad Ahmed Nouh Nour – Minister of Aviation, Airspace, and Airport Development Mr. Ahmed Yasin Sh Ali Ayaanle – Minister of Information, Awareness, and Culture Mr. Abdillahi Osman Jama (Geel-jire) – Minister of Environment and Climate Change Mr. Ahmed Aw-dahir haaji Xasan – Minister of Parliamentary Relations and Constitutional Affairs Mr. Jamal Mohamed Jama Ahmed – Minister of Telecommunications and Technology Mr. Salebaan Du’ale Haji Jama – Minister of Resettlement and Humanitarian Affairs Mr. Ahmed Mohamed Farah Coofle – Minister of Youth and Sports Mr. Omer Shucayb Mohamed Cabsiiye – Minister of Livestock and Rural Development Sheikh Abdillaahi Dahir Jama (Baashe) – Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments Mr. Abdirahmaan Hasan Nuur Furre – Minister of Commerce and Tourism Mr. Sa’eed Mohamed Burale Carraale – Minister of Investment Promotion and Industry

State Ministers

Mr. Mohamed Yusuf Ibrahim Faacuul – State Minister of Education, Training, and Science Mr. Abdirashiid MOhamed Ahmed (Magaalo) – State Minister of Internal Security Mr. Ismaill Mawliid Abdillahi Hasan – State Minister of Finance and Economic Development

Deputy Ministers

Mr. Mukhtar Haji Muhummad Farax – Deputy Minister of Agricultural Development Mr. Ahmed Omer Xaaji Abdilahi (Xamarji) – Deputy Minister of Local Governments and Urban Development Mr. Muse Askar Guleed Jama – Deputy Minister of Information, Awareness, and Culture Ms. Samsam Mohamed Sala Yacniile – Deputy Minister of Health Development Mr. Jamal Jama Hamud Dhunkaal – Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments Mr. Ali Ahmed Cabdi Cantar – Deputy Minister of Livestock and Rural Development Mr. Yusuf Nouh Yusuf (Tadhase) – Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mr. Mohamed Muse haaji Abdi (Galaydh) – Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Affairs, and Family Mr. Sharmake Abdi Muse Mohamed – Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources Mr. Abdirahmaan Shide Bile Dharaar – Deputy Minister of Resettlement and Humanitarian Affairs Mr. Yusuf Keyse Abdillaahi Adan – Deputy Minister of Aviation, Airspace, and Airport Development Dr. Mohamed Aw Dahir Ibrahim – Deputy Minister of Environment and Climate Change Eng. Mohamed Elmi Hussein (Huuno) – Deputy Minister of Investment Promotion and Industry Mr. Jawhar Sa’eed Warsame – Deputy Minister of Commerce and Tourism Eng. Maliki Abdi Hasan hirsi – Deputy Minister of Telecommunications and Technology Mr. Mohamed Muse Bucul Bookh – Deputy Minister of Parliamentary Relations and Constitutional Affairs Mr. Maxamed Cabdimaalik Axmed – Deputy Minister of Transport and Roads Development

President’s Vision for the New Government

In unveiling the cabinet, President Abdirahman emphasized his administration’s commitment to unity, transparency, and development. Key priorities outlined include economic growth, improved public services, youth empowerment, and the continued pursuit of international recognition for Somaliland.

Observers are optimistic that this diverse and capable team will effectively address national challenges and lead Somaliland toward a brighter future.

