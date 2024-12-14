Somaliland’s President Names 48-Member Cabinet to Lead New Administration

By: Mohamed Duale, Horndiplomat

Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi, the newly elected President of Somaliland, has announced his cabinet through Presidential Decree JSL/XM/WM/222-003/122024. This landmark announcement heralds the beginning of a new era in leadership and governance, aimed at propelling Somaliland toward a more prosperous and sustainable future.

The new cabinet blends seasoned professionals with emerging leaders, ensuring a balance of experience and fresh perspectives to address the country’s pressing challenges. Below is the detailed composition of the new cabinet:

Ministers

  1. Mr. Abdalla Mohamed Arab (Sandheere) – Minister of Internal Security
  2. Mr. Hasan Ahmed Du’ale (Macallin) – Minister of Local Governments and Urban Development
  3. Mr. Yonis Ahmed Yonis Muhummad – Minister of Justice
  4. Mr. Abdillahi Hassan Adan awale – Minister of Finance and Economic Development
  5. Mr. Abdirahman Dahir Adan Bakaal – Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation
  6. Dr. Hussein Bashir Hersi Wahan – Minister of Health Development
  7. Mr. Hussein Ahmed Aydid Warsame – Minister of Public Works, Lands, and Housing
  8. Mr. Khadar Hussein Abdi Looge – Minister of Presidential Affairs
  9. Mr. Ali Jama Farah (Buureed) – Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources
  10. Mr. Mohamed Yusuf Ali AHmed (Ilkacase) – Minister of Defense
  11. Eng. Ahmed Jama Barre Rooble – Minister of Energy and Minerals
  12. Ms. Kaltun Sh Hasan Abdi Madar – Minister of Planning and National Development
  13. Mr. Osmaan Ibrahim Nuur (Af-gaab) – Minister of Transport and Roads Development
  14. Prof. Isma’il Yusuf Ducaale Guleed – Minister of Education, Training, and Science
  15. Mr. Abubakar Abdirahmaan Good Wacays – Minister of Water Resources
  16. Ms. Milgo Mohamed Cilmi (Sambalooshe) – Minister of Labor, Social Affairs, and Family
  17. Mr. Mohamed Igge Yusuf – Minister of Agricultural Development
  18. Mr. Fu’aad Ahmed Nouh Nour – Minister of Aviation, Airspace, and Airport Development
  19. Mr. Ahmed Yasin Sh Ali Ayaanle – Minister of Information, Awareness, and Culture
  20. Mr. Abdillahi Osman Jama (Geel-jire) – Minister of Environment and Climate Change
  21. Mr. Ahmed Aw-dahir haaji Xasan – Minister of Parliamentary Relations and Constitutional Affairs
  22. Mr. Jamal Mohamed Jama Ahmed – Minister of Telecommunications and Technology
  23. Mr. Salebaan Du’ale Haji Jama – Minister of Resettlement and Humanitarian Affairs
  24. Mr. Ahmed Mohamed Farah Coofle – Minister of Youth and Sports
  25. Mr. Omer Shucayb Mohamed Cabsiiye – Minister of Livestock and Rural Development
  26. Sheikh Abdillaahi Dahir Jama (Baashe) – Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments
  27. Mr. Abdirahmaan Hasan Nuur Furre – Minister of Commerce and Tourism
  28. Mr. Sa’eed Mohamed Burale Carraale – Minister of Investment Promotion and Industry

State Ministers

  1. Mr. Mohamed Yusuf Ibrahim Faacuul – State Minister of Education, Training, and Science
  2. Mr. Abdirashiid MOhamed Ahmed (Magaalo) – State Minister of Internal Security
  3. Mr. Ismaill Mawliid Abdillahi Hasan – State Minister of Finance and Economic Development

Deputy Ministers

  1. Mr. Mukhtar Haji Muhummad Farax – Deputy Minister of Agricultural Development
  2. Mr. Ahmed Omer Xaaji Abdilahi (Xamarji) – Deputy Minister of Local Governments and Urban Development
  3. Mr. Muse Askar Guleed Jama – Deputy Minister of Information, Awareness, and Culture
  4. Ms. Samsam Mohamed Sala Yacniile – Deputy Minister of Health Development
  5. Mr. Jamal Jama Hamud Dhunkaal – Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments
  6. Mr. Ali Ahmed Cabdi Cantar – Deputy Minister of Livestock and Rural Development
  7. Mr. Yusuf Nouh Yusuf (Tadhase) – Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports
  8. Mr. Mohamed Muse haaji Abdi (Galaydh) – Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Affairs, and Family
  9. Mr. Sharmake Abdi Muse Mohamed – Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources
  10. Mr. Abdirahmaan Shide Bile Dharaar – Deputy Minister of Resettlement and Humanitarian Affairs
  11. Mr. Yusuf Keyse Abdillaahi Adan – Deputy Minister of Aviation, Airspace, and Airport Development
  12. Dr. Mohamed Aw Dahir Ibrahim – Deputy Minister of Environment and Climate Change
  13. Eng. Mohamed Elmi Hussein (Huuno) – Deputy Minister of Investment Promotion and Industry
  14. Mr. Jawhar Sa’eed Warsame – Deputy Minister of Commerce and Tourism
  15. Eng. Maliki Abdi Hasan hirsi – Deputy Minister of Telecommunications and Technology
  16. Mr. Mohamed Muse Bucul Bookh – Deputy Minister of Parliamentary Relations and Constitutional Affairs
  17. Mr. Maxamed Cabdimaalik Axmed – Deputy Minister of Transport and Roads Development

President’s Vision for the New Government

In unveiling the cabinet, President Abdirahman emphasized his administration’s commitment to unity, transparency, and development. Key priorities outlined include economic growth, improved public services, youth empowerment, and the continued pursuit of international recognition for Somaliland.

Observers are optimistic that this diverse and capable team will effectively address national challenges and lead Somaliland toward a brighter future.

SOURCE:HORNDIPLOMAT

