Somaliland’s President Names 48-Member Cabinet to Lead New Administration

By: Mohamed Duale, Horndiplomat
Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi, the newly elected President of Somaliland, has announced his cabinet through Presidential Decree JSL/XM/WM/222-003/122024. This landmark announcement heralds the beginning of a new era in leadership and governance, aimed at propelling Somaliland toward a more prosperous and sustainable future.
The new cabinet blends seasoned professionals with emerging leaders, ensuring a balance of experience and fresh perspectives to address the country’s pressing challenges. Below is the detailed composition of the new cabinet:
Ministers
- Mr. Abdalla Mohamed Arab (Sandheere) – Minister of Internal Security
- Mr. Hasan Ahmed Du’ale (Macallin) – Minister of Local Governments and Urban Development
- Mr. Yonis Ahmed Yonis Muhummad – Minister of Justice
- Mr. Abdillahi Hassan Adan awale – Minister of Finance and Economic Development
- Mr. Abdirahman Dahir Adan Bakaal – Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation
- Dr. Hussein Bashir Hersi Wahan – Minister of Health Development
- Mr. Hussein Ahmed Aydid Warsame – Minister of Public Works, Lands, and Housing
- Mr. Khadar Hussein Abdi Looge – Minister of Presidential Affairs
- Mr. Ali Jama Farah (Buureed) – Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources
- Mr. Mohamed Yusuf Ali AHmed (Ilkacase) – Minister of Defense
- Eng. Ahmed Jama Barre Rooble – Minister of Energy and Minerals
- Ms. Kaltun Sh Hasan Abdi Madar – Minister of Planning and National Development
- Mr. Osmaan Ibrahim Nuur (Af-gaab) – Minister of Transport and Roads Development
- Prof. Isma’il Yusuf Ducaale Guleed – Minister of Education, Training, and Science
- Mr. Abubakar Abdirahmaan Good Wacays – Minister of Water Resources
- Ms. Milgo Mohamed Cilmi (Sambalooshe) – Minister of Labor, Social Affairs, and Family
- Mr. Mohamed Igge Yusuf – Minister of Agricultural Development
- Mr. Fu’aad Ahmed Nouh Nour – Minister of Aviation, Airspace, and Airport Development
- Mr. Ahmed Yasin Sh Ali Ayaanle – Minister of Information, Awareness, and Culture
- Mr. Abdillahi Osman Jama (Geel-jire) – Minister of Environment and Climate Change
- Mr. Ahmed Aw-dahir haaji Xasan – Minister of Parliamentary Relations and Constitutional Affairs
- Mr. Jamal Mohamed Jama Ahmed – Minister of Telecommunications and Technology
- Mr. Salebaan Du’ale Haji Jama – Minister of Resettlement and Humanitarian Affairs
- Mr. Ahmed Mohamed Farah Coofle – Minister of Youth and Sports
- Mr. Omer Shucayb Mohamed Cabsiiye – Minister of Livestock and Rural Development
- Sheikh Abdillaahi Dahir Jama (Baashe) – Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments
- Mr. Abdirahmaan Hasan Nuur Furre – Minister of Commerce and Tourism
- Mr. Sa’eed Mohamed Burale Carraale – Minister of Investment Promotion and Industry
State Ministers
- Mr. Mohamed Yusuf Ibrahim Faacuul – State Minister of Education, Training, and Science
- Mr. Abdirashiid MOhamed Ahmed (Magaalo) – State Minister of Internal Security
- Mr. Ismaill Mawliid Abdillahi Hasan – State Minister of Finance and Economic Development
Deputy Ministers
- Mr. Mukhtar Haji Muhummad Farax – Deputy Minister of Agricultural Development
- Mr. Ahmed Omer Xaaji Abdilahi (Xamarji) – Deputy Minister of Local Governments and Urban Development
- Mr. Muse Askar Guleed Jama – Deputy Minister of Information, Awareness, and Culture
- Ms. Samsam Mohamed Sala Yacniile – Deputy Minister of Health Development
- Mr. Jamal Jama Hamud Dhunkaal – Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments
- Mr. Ali Ahmed Cabdi Cantar – Deputy Minister of Livestock and Rural Development
- Mr. Yusuf Nouh Yusuf (Tadhase) – Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports
- Mr. Mohamed Muse haaji Abdi (Galaydh) – Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Affairs, and Family
- Mr. Sharmake Abdi Muse Mohamed – Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources
- Mr. Abdirahmaan Shide Bile Dharaar – Deputy Minister of Resettlement and Humanitarian Affairs
- Mr. Yusuf Keyse Abdillaahi Adan – Deputy Minister of Aviation, Airspace, and Airport Development
- Dr. Mohamed Aw Dahir Ibrahim – Deputy Minister of Environment and Climate Change
- Eng. Mohamed Elmi Hussein (Huuno) – Deputy Minister of Investment Promotion and Industry
- Mr. Jawhar Sa’eed Warsame – Deputy Minister of Commerce and Tourism
- Eng. Maliki Abdi Hasan hirsi – Deputy Minister of Telecommunications and Technology
- Mr. Mohamed Muse Bucul Bookh – Deputy Minister of Parliamentary Relations and Constitutional Affairs
- Mr. Maxamed Cabdimaalik Axmed – Deputy Minister of Transport and Roads Development
President’s Vision for the New Government
In unveiling the cabinet, President Abdirahman emphasized his administration’s commitment to unity, transparency, and development. Key priorities outlined include economic growth, improved public services, youth empowerment, and the continued pursuit of international recognition for Somaliland.
Observers are optimistic that this diverse and capable team will effectively address national challenges and lead Somaliland toward a brighter future.
SOURCE:HORNDIPLOMAT