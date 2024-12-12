U.S. Endorses Somaliland’s Democratic Milestone as Ambassador Attends Presidential Inauguration

By: Mohamed Duale, Horn Diplomat

Hargeisa, December 12, 2024 – U.S. Ambassador Richard H. Riley, visited Hargeisa to attend the inauguration of Somaliland’s newly elected President, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro. The visit highlights the United States’ acknowledgment of Somaliland’s dedication to democratic principles and peaceful political transitions.

The U.S. Embassy, in a statement from Mogadishu, commended Somaliland for holding free, fair, and credible elections, emphasizing its exemplary role in fostering democracy in the Horn of Africa. Ambassador Riley hailed the peaceful transfer of power as a testament to Somaliland’s stability and commitment to democratic governance.

“The United States applauds the people of Somaliland’s commitment to fair and credible elections and the peaceful transfer of power. President Irro’s inauguration reflects Somaliland’s commitment to democratic principles which is an example to the region and beyond.” said statement

As part of his visit, Ambassador Riley met with President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi Irro, congratulating him on his assumption of office and reaffirming the United States’ support for deepening ties with Somaliland. Discussions between the two leaders centered on enhancing bilateral relations, with a particular focus on security cooperation. The Ambassador emphasized that the U.S. is keen to forge stronger partnerships with Somaliland in the areas of peace and regional stability.

Ambassador Riley also engaged with Somaliland government officials, leaders of political parties, and members of the international community. These dialogues explored avenues for regional collaboration and addressed shared diplomatic and security challenges.

https://twitter.com/HornDiplomat/status/1867111702728249586

President Irro, for his part, expressed his readiness to strengthen the longstanding partnership between Somaliland and the United States. He highlighted his administration’s commitment to fostering mutual interests and advancing regional stability.

The inauguration of President Irro represents a pivotal moment for Somaliland, underscoring its progress in governance and democratic resilience despite its continued quest for international recognition.

SOURCE:HORNDIPLOMAT

Like this: Like Loading...