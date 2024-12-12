Ethiopia, Somalia reach agreement in Ankara-mediated peace talks: Turkish president

By: ANADOLU AGENCY

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced late Wednesday that Ethiopia and Somalia reached an agreement to solve the conflict between the two nations in Ankara-mediated peace talks.

“We have taken the first step toward a new beginning based on peace, cooperation between Somalia, Ethiopia,” President Erdogan said at a joint news conference with his Somalian counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Erdogan expressed his satisfaction with hosting his guests and their delegations in Türkiye.

He noted that the Ankara Process, initiated approximately eight months ago due to the trust Somalia and Ethiopia placed in Türkiye, had reached a significant milestone.

“Thus, by overcoming certain grievances and misunderstandings together, we have taken the first step towards a new beginning based on peace and cooperation between Somalia and Ethiopia,” he said.

“We carefully listened to the sensitivities, priorities and expectations of both parties throughout this process. With the valuable contributions of both countries, we have prepared the joint declaration text agreed upon today.”

Erdogan emphasized that despite having faced numerous injustices and serious conflicts in the past, the region where Somalia and Ethiopia are located has also experienced bright periods in history and made significant contributions to humanity.

“This joint declaration focuses not on the past, but on the future, recording the principles that these two friendly nations will build upon moving forward, which is of great importance to us,” he said.

Ankara’s fundamental expectation is to establish peace and stability “in this distinguished corner” of Africa between Somalia and Ethiopia, he added.

Türkiye believes the agreed-upon joint statement by Somalia and Ethiopia will establish a solid foundation for cooperation and prosperity based on mutual respect, he said.

Erdogan said that Türkiye, Somalia and Ethiopia will plan future steps together and implement projects to boost regional peace and prosperity.

He also praised Somalia’s president and Ethiopia’s prime minister for “reaching this historic reconciliation with great dedication” during the Ankara-mediated peace talks.

The Turkish president also expressed his gratitude to Mohamud and Ahmed.

He said he believes Mohamud will provide the necessary attention, care and support, particularly in line with Ethiopia’s requests for access to the sea.

“This world is enough for all of us. Together, we will undoubtedly secure our place here, and we will take these steps together,” he said.

Ahmed hailed Türkiye for its efforts in resolving the Somalia-Ethiopia conflict during the talks.

Mohamud also hailed Türkiye’s efforts in resolving the perennial territorial and political conflict between Somalia and Ethiopia.

Ties between Ethiopia and Somalia have worsened since Ethiopia struck a deal with Somaliland on Jan. 1 to use its Red Sea port of Berbera.

Türkiye has been working to end tensions between the two countries.

Ethiopia lost its Red Sea ports in the early 1990s after the Eritrean War of Independence, which lasted from 1961 to 1991.

In 1991, Eritrea gained independence from Ethiopia, leading to the establishment of two separate nations. The separation resulted in Ethiopia losing direct access to the Red Sea and key ports.

Ethiopia has since been landlocked, affecting its ability to conduct efficient maritime trade.

