Donald Trump is Time magazine’s Person of the Year

By: SEMAFOR

US President-elect Donald Trump was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year on Thursday, the second time he has been awarded the distinction.

Trump also won the award in 2016 after his first presidential election win, joining 13 other US presidents, including his predecessor, US President Joe Biden. According to tradition, the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange will be rung to celebrate the win.

The president-elect beat out several other key political figures, including Vice President Kamala Harris and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as one of Trump’s closest political allies, Elon Musk.

Trump has long been fixated with appearing on magazine covers, Politico wrote, and previously called Time magazine a “joke and a stunt” after being snubbed for the award. He later called his 2016 win a “great honor.”

Last year singer-songwriter Taylor Swift was given the award, noting the influence of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

