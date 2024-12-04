Somaliland’s Elections: The Role of International Observers

By Brendon J. Cannon and Rashid Abdi , Africanarguments

Debating Ideas reflects the values and editorial ethos of the African Arguments book series, publishing engaged, often radical, scholarship, original and activist writing from within the African continent and beyond. It offers debates and engagements, contexts and controversies, and reviews and responses flowing from the African Arguments books. It is edited and managed by the International African Institute, hosted at SOAS University of London, the owners of the book series of the same name.

The authors served as international election observers during Somaliland’s 2024 presidential election. This piece reflects their firsthand experiences and insights gathered from observing the electoral process in various locations across the country. Their perspectives are informed by direct engagement with polling stations, political actors, and the broader democratic environment in Somaliland.

Somaliland held its fourth presidential election under a one-person, one-vote system on 13 November 2024. This reaffirmed its status as the Horn of Africa’s most genuine democracy. As citizens of a de facto independent but internationally unrecognized state, Somalilanders turned out to vote in shaping their country’s future, which has been politically divorced from Somalia since 1991. Polling stations we visited in cities like Berbera, Borama, Gabiley, and Hargeisa were orderly and well-staffed, with diligent National Electoral Commission (NEC) workers – many of them women – ensuring a smooth process.

While the day was largely peaceful and celebratory, minor issues such as underage voters and occasional long lines highlighted areas for improvement. The election was a turning point, with opposition leader Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi (Cirro) and his Waddani party claiming victory over incumbent President Muse Bihi and his Kulmiye party. Somaliland’s unique three-party system offered voters clear choices about the nation’s direction and underscored the maturity of its democratic processes. It showcased the robust role an independent and legitimate NEC like Somaliland’s can play. It also revealed the complexities and misconceptions surrounding the role of international election observers.

Political role of election observers

International election observers are invited to observe elections precisely to exercise political agency in ensuring democratic integrity while remaining impartial in terms of who wins. This aligns with the Declaration of Principles for International Election Observation and Code of Conduct for International Election Observers commemorated at the UN in 2005, and now endorsed by 54 intergovernmental and international organizations. For example, it conforms to the principle that genuine democratic elections are an expression of sovereignty belonging to the people, with free elections serving to resolve political competition peacefully and maintain stability (Declaration, no. 1).

In Somaliland’s election, four teams of international observers from Africa, Europe, and North America were invited. By their very presence, observers serve as visible witnesses to the democratic process, and can help to deter ballot-stuffing, fraud, or other anti-democratic practices. Observers are impartial, but their impact is not neutral; their role is inherently political, as it can influence perceptions of legitimacy and help set expectations for the accountability of political actors. This responsibility underscores the impartial yet influential role of observers in assessing electoral processes, offering recommendations for improvement, and promoting public confidence and participation (Declaration, no. 4).

In Somaliland, observers also had the unique opportunity to meet with the country’s most influential political figures, including leaders of the three political parties and President Muse Bihi. These private, question-and-answer sessions further underscored our role as more than passive observers: we were active participants in shaping how the election would be perceived, both domestically and internationally. Such activities are supported by the principle that observers should engage with political competitors to evaluate electoral integrity and make recommendations to safeguard the process (Declaration, no. 15)​.

Somaliland’s politicians understood this dynamic well. All parties recognized that a successful, credible election was essential for advancing their broader goal of achieving international recognition as an independent state. This heightened the stakes of Somaliland’s election, and our mission, reinforcing the critical role observers play – not only in documenting elections but in potentially influencing political behaviour.

A balancing act: impartiality and influence

While observers aim to remain impartial, neutrality does not erase the political dimensions of their role. Governments, like Somaliland’s, often invite observers to bolster their international credibility and affirm their commitment to democracy. Observers, in turn, act as guarantors of legitimacy, but this responsibility carries the risk of misinterpretation that may lead to inaction and malaise. The Code of Conduct states international election observers “must not express or exhibit any bias or preference in relation to national authorities, political parties, candidates, referenda issues or in relation to any contentious issues in the election process. Observers also must not conduct any activity that could be reasonably perceived as favoring or providing partisan gain for any political competitor in the host country, such as wearing or displaying any partisan symbols, colors, banners or accepting anything of value from political competitors” (Code of Conduct, no. 4).

Kenyan observer team at Hargeisa Cultural Centre, 12 November 2024. Photo by Elections Observation team

As election day approached, some of us grew concerned that political tensions could escalate if the results were disputed. Two observer teams proposed a joint statement urging the three main parties to publicly reaffirm their commitment to the NEC’s Code of Conduct, call on their supporters to remain calm, and respect the official results. This proactive step aimed to pre-empt unrest and reinforce public trust in the democratic process. This action would have been congruent with the Declaration’s mandate for impartial recommendations to improve processes and support non-violence and stability. Specifically, “International election observation missions are expected to issue timely, accurate and impartial statements to the public … presenting their findings, conclusions and any appropriate recommendations they determine could help improve election related processes” (Declaration, para. 7).

However, not all observer teams agreed. Some argued that the political environment appeared stable and that such a statement might imply instability or raise doubts about the parties’ intentions. Others worried it could blur the line between observation and intervention, putting observers at the centre of the process. But this contradicted our mandate whereby observers are empowered to engage with all stakeholders, evaluate challenges, and promote the peaceful resolution of disputes, consistent with international principles (Declaration, para. 5)​.

The reluctance of two of the four teams revealed a fundamental misunderstanding of our role. International election observers are not apolitical bystanders. As impartial actors, we are tasked with ensuring that the election reflects the will of the people and that all parties adhere to democratic norms. Encouraging parties to uphold commitments to non-violence and peaceful transitions is central to our mission and underscores the inherently political nature of our work. Receiving those assurances in private is one thing, publicly proclaiming the parties’ adherence to Somaliland’s Code of Conduct, in this case, and commitment to non-violence and peaceful transition of power is quite another.

Dual roles of international election observers

Our mission in Somaliland highlighted the dual nature of international election observers. While impartial in terms of political outcomes, we are political actors in shaping perceptions and promoting democratic integrity. Our presence can influence the behaviour of political parties, voters, and institutions, particularly in countries with young or fragile democracies like Somaliland. This balance is explicitly acknowledged in the Declaration, which positions international observers as impartial evaluators working to protect and promote democratic principles (Declaration, para. 6)​.

This balance between observing and intervening is delicate but necessary and is supported by mandating cooperation with electoral authorities and encouraging public reporting to bolster trust and transparency (Declaration, para. 7)​. Observers must be willing to navigate these tensions to strengthen the foundations of democracy. Somaliland’s election demonstrated that this path requires accountability, transparency, and a steadfast commitment to peace.

Impartiality does not mean avoiding influence; it means using influence shaped by a constructive and appropriate set of political ideas to protect and promote democratic principles. The African Union (AU) has a mandate that aligns closely with this ethos, that emphasizes the promotion of democratic governance and conflict resolution as part of its pan-African stride toward stability and prosperity. Its principles of solidarity, unity, and collective responsibility – echoed in the philosophy of Ubuntu, which values shared humanity and mutual respect – can serve as a constructive framework for the work of election observers. These ideals encourage proactive engagement where necessary, ensuring that influence is wielded to promote peace and democratic integrity.

As authors, we believe such visions and their underlying principles would contribute meaningfully to the debate over the role of international election observers and build on the foundation of the Declaration of Principles. This could possibly shape future election observations and shape their role to better promote positive and inclusive electoral outcomes.

Kenyan observer team, Gabiley, 13 November 2024. Photo by Elections Observation team

The balance between observing and intervening is delicate but essential. International election observers must navigate these tensions to strengthen democratic practices and institutions. Somaliland’s election demonstrated that this approach demands accountability, transparency, and a steadfast commitment to peace. By walking this tightrope, international election observers play a pivotal role in supporting democracy, helping to ensure elections are free and fair, and ultimately helping nations like Somaliland build a more stable and legitimate political future.

Brendon J. Cannon is Associate Professor of International Security at Khalifa University of Science and Technology, Abu Dhabi, UAE. Rashid Abdi is Director of Research and Publications at Sahan Research, a policy think-tank on the Horn of Africa.

SOURCE:AFRICANARGUMENTS

Like this: Like Loading...