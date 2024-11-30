Somaliland Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal Stabbing Incident in Hargeisa

By: STAFF WRITER

Somaliland police have arrested a 24-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing a 37-year-old in the Mohamud Haybe neighborhood of Hargeisa on Thursday. The gruesome attack, which unfolded in broad daylight, has left the local community in shock and mourning.

The suspect, identified as Mohamed Bashe Farah, is alleged to have stabbed the victim, Khadar Hashi Ismail, multiple times—over seven knife wounds were reported—leading to his death at the scene. Witnesses described a chaotic aftermath, with stunned onlookers gathering around the site of the crime.

Police responded swiftly, apprehending the suspect at the scene and securing the area. In an official statement, law enforcement confirmed the arrest and provided initial details about the attack.

“The Somaliland Police have detained suspect Mohamed Bashe Farah, who is accused of fatally stabbing Khadar Hashi Ismail earlier today,” the statement read. “The suspect engaged in seven knife strikes, which tragically resulted in the victim’s death.”

Authorities have assured the public of a thorough investigation, stating that efforts are underway to uncover the motive behind the killing. They have also promised that the suspect will be promptly presented to the judicial system.

In a gesture of solidarity, the Police Commander extended heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family. “We pray for patience and strength for the family during this difficult time,” the statement added.

SOURCE:HORNDIPLOMAT

