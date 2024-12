By: NEWS AGENCIES

At least 44,382 Palestinians have been killed and 105,142 wounded in Israel’s military offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

The toll includes 19 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 105,142 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, 2023.

