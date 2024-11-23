Historic Meeting in Somaliland Marks New Era of Democratic Transition

By: Mohamed Duale, Horndiplomat

In a landmark event showcasing Somaliland’s commitment to democratic principles, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi ” Abdirahman Irro” the President-elect of the Republic of Somaliland, met with the outgoing President, Muse Bihi Abdi , at the Presidential Palace in Hargeisa.

The meeting was attended by key national leaders, including the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yasin Haji Mohamoud Hiir, the Speaker of the House of Elders, Suleiman Mohamoud Aden, and the Supreme Court Chairman, Adan Haji Ali Ahmed. Their presence underscored the significance of this event as a unifying moment in Somaliland’s democratic history.

During the discussions, President Muse Bihi Abdi reaffirmed his respect for Somaliland’s constitutional framework, congratulated the President-elect on his electoral victory, and pledged his full support for a smooth and seamless transition. He expressed hope for the continued progress of the nation under the new administration.

President-elect Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi conveyed his gratitude for President Muse Bihi Abdi’s leadership and contributions during his tenure. He emphasized his administration’s commitment to building on the achievements of previous governments to advance Somaliland’s development and prosperity.

The leaders, along with the parliamentary speakers and judiciary head, highlighted the importance of cooperation in addressing key national priorities. These included strengthening democratic institutions, bolstering security, and fostering economic growth. They collectively called for unity and collaboration among all Somaliland citizens to ensure lasting stability and development.

The meeting concluded with a powerful message of solidarity and hope, reaffirming Somaliland’s place as a beacon of democracy and peace in the region. All leaders present urged the public to support the nation’s democratic journey and collective aspirations for a brighter future.

This historic occasion marks a pivotal moment for Somaliland, showcasing its dedication to peaceful transitions of power and inspiring confidence in its democratic trajectory.

