Tribute to the Late H.E. Ahmed Mohamed Mohamoud “Siilaanyo”

The name Ahmed Mohamed Mohamoud “Silanyo” was not something I recently came to know; it was a name I grew up hearing, deeply familiar even before I met him in person. Beyond his illustrious history in education, work, and leadership, I recall his prominence during the early days of the struggle for freedom. Silanyo’s name resonated across the nation, a symbol of hope and liberty for some, while striking fear into the oppressive regime of the time.

Even as young children playing soccer, we would sometimes divide teams into “Silanyo” and “Siad Barre” factions, not fully understanding the implications but always rooting for the team named after Silanyo. His name carried such weight that even these games were conducted in secrecy, as fear of the government loomed large.

The only way to hear his voice during those years was through Radio Halgan, the joint broadcast platform of the SNM and SSDF, where he delivered messages of resistance and hope. Occasionally, his voice would also echo on the BBC Somali Service during interviews. As the long-serving leader of the SNM, Silanyo held critical diplomatic ties with both regional and Western nations, making him one of the most influential figures in the Horn of Africa during a time when the Cold War shaped global politics.

After returning to Somaliland, Silanyo became synonymous with reconciliation, disarmament, and rebuilding governance structures. His leadership laid the groundwork for peace and state-building, culminating in his presidency. His economic vision unlocked major agreements, most notably the development of the Berbera Port, cementing his legacy as a pragmatic and forward-thinking leader.

Many of today’s politicians recognize him as a mentor and teacher who imparted invaluable lessons in diplomacy and governance. For my generation, his name remains a beacon of hope and freedom, a dream he tirelessly worked to realize. His legacy will forever be etched in our hearts, and I hope the light he ignited continues to inspire generations to come.

The global attendance at his funeral reflects the magnitude of his influence and leadership, a level of impact rare to find in any other Somaliland leader.

May Allah have mercy on Ahmed Mohamed Mohamoud “Silanyo” and grant him Jannah. May his family and the entire Somaliland people find solace and strength during this time of loss.

Rooble Mohamed

Hargeisa, Somaliland

