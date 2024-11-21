Somaliland’s President-Elect Abdirahman Irro Holds Key Meetings with UK and Ethiopian Representatives

By: Mohamed Duale, Horndiplomat

Hargeisa—Somaliland’s President-elect, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi Irro, held important diplomatic meetings today with representatives from the United Kingdom and Ethiopia, signaling strong international recognition of Somaliland’s democratic process.

Meeting with UK Representatives

In the first meeting, President-elect Irro met with the British government’s representative to Somaliland, Ilyas Malik, and his deputy ambassador, Christina Topell. The ambassador delivered a message of congratulations from the UK government, reaffirming Britain’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with Somaliland.

Discussions centered on shared priorities, including governance, economic development, and regional stability. The UK delegation emphasized their support for Somaliland’s continued growth and their interest in collaborative initiatives.

Meeting with Ethiopia’s Ambassador

Later in the day, the Ethiopian Ambassador to Somaliland, Teshoma Shunde Hamito, accompanied by his deputy ambassador, defense attaché, and other officials, delivered a congratulatory message from the Ethiopian government. The newly elected president and the ambassador discussed the strong relationship between Somaliland and Ethiopia, including cooperation on regional security and trade.

A Step Forward in Diplomatic Relations

President-elect Irro was accompanied in both meetings by his vice president-elect Mohamed Ali Awabdi and the general secretary of the WADANI Party, Khadar Abdi. These meetings mark a significant step in Somaliland’s growing diplomatic engagement. Both the UK and Ethiopia expressed their continued support for Somaliland’s development and underscored the importance of collaboration under the leadership of President-elect Irro.

As Irro prepares to take office, these interactions highlight Somaliland’s rising role in regional and global diplomacy, paving the way for future cooperation.

